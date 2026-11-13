Paltrin Receives 2026 Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award From Housing First MN

Paltrin recognized with the 2026 Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award for excellence in high-performance and sustainable residential construction.

Twin Cities design and build firm recognized for ongoing excellence and innovation in high-performance, sustainable residential construction.

- Dr. Justin Riddle, Founder of Paltrin

ST LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paltrin LLC, a custom residential construction firm, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award by Housing First MN. The award recognizes the company's commitment to energy-efficient home building and sustainable construction practices.

Paltrin specializes in high-performance green home building, deep energy retrofits, and Passive House principles. The firm applies a first-principles building science approach to residential construction. By prioritizing continuous exterior insulation, airtight building envelopes, and balanced energy recovery ventilation, Paltrin constructs homes that drastically reduce energy demand while maximizing indoor air quality and comfort. This latest recognition builds on a proven track record of sustainability, following the firm's 2025 EEBA Excellence in Electrification Award for their all-electric Ellery home build.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Housing First MN," said Dr. Justin Riddle, founder and principal builder of Paltrin. "Building better homes is highly collaborative work. We share this milestone with our dedicated team, our trade partners, and the clients who trust us to build a more sustainable future."

The Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award is presented to organizations that demonstrate clear leadership in the sustainable housing sector. Paltrin was officially recognized during the Fall 2026 awards cycle.

About Paltrin LLC

Paltrin LLC is a multi-award-winning custom home builder and remodeling firm based in Minnesota. Recognized by industry leaders including EEBA and Housing First MN, the company builds all-electric, high-performance residences using advanced structural assemblies and strict building science guidelines. For more information, visit .

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Founder and Principal Builder, Paltrin

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Paltrin Receives 2026 Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award from Housing First MN News Provided By Paltrin LLC November 13, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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