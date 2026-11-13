Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Agentic Contract Negotiation Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Agentic Contract Negotiation patent portfolio held by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.The Agentic Contract Negotiation patent portfolio contains three issued U.S. patents in one family covering automated contract generation, clause selection, and negotiation. The patented technologies evaluate document and clause alternatives against user preferences, assemble tailored agreements, and optimize proposed contract terms to support negotiation.The technology is applicable to AI-powered platforms that manage enterprise procurement, legal negotiations, and contract lifecycles. Embodiments of the invention include negotiating pricing and payment terms, evaluating alternative contract provisions, and generating agreements that reflect the preferences and constraints of the negotiating parties.The patents have a 2018 priority date and approximately 12 years of remaining patent life. A key asset addresses obtaining contract-term preferences and proposed terms, applying a computational value function with weighted criteria to generate optimized term values, and presenting those values to facilitate real-time negotiation adjustments.From emerging procurement and LegalTech startups to established global leaders, technology companies are rapidly deploying agentic AI into their contract creation and negotiation offerings. As businesses seek to shorten deal cycles and manage larger volumes of agreements, technology that evaluates competing preferences and optimizes contract terms is becoming increasingly relevant to enterprise procurement and legal operations.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2027. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact....About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over six decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

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Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Agentic Contract Negotiation Patent Portfolio News Provided By Vitek IP November 13, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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