Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd. Held the Invitation-Only Global Investment Roundtable

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd. held an invitation-only Global Investment Roundtable in Hong Kong, gathering top investors and executives shaping global markets. The summit featured in-depth discussions on next-generation investment strategies and cross-border capital deployment.

■About the Event

Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd. hosted the "Global Investment Roundtable" to deepen collaboration with international investors and business leaders and to create next-generation investment opportunities. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global economy and digital content market, the event served as a platform to share promising global projects and explore new possibilities for investment and partnership.

■Activities

Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd. hosted an invitation-only“Global Investment Roundtable” in Hong Kong, a financial hub in Asia. The roundtable brought together leading investors and executives from international markets, who engaged in lively discussions on next-generation investment strategies and the development of cross-border partnerships.

The limited number of participants fostered an intensive exchange of views, leading to meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening future international asset management and collaborative frameworks.

■Future Outlook

Moving forward, we will make the most of the strong network and insights we have built with the world's leading investors through this summit to accelerate initiatives that will lead the next generation in the global finance and investment arena. Through investments in outstanding projects and the creation of sustainable value, we will continue to contribute to the development of international industry and culture.

■Investment Track Record

《Major Corporate Holdings (Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd.)》

・Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

A major holding company based in the Kansai region, operating diversified businesses including railways, real estate, and entertainment.

・CyberAgent, Inc.

A leading Japanese IT company driving digital entertainment through internet advertising, gaming, and streaming services (such as“Umamusume: Pretty Derby”).

・Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

One of Japan's key commercial broadcasters, a comprehensive media company creating global animation IPs and popular formats such as the“M-1 Grand Prix.”

《Major Personal Holdings (Yoshihiro Shimamura)》

・TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation

One of Japan's key commercial broadcasters, known for exporting successful television formats and providing production expertise to international markets. Yoshihiro Shimamura is the largest individual shareholder of the company.

■Profile: Yoshihiro Shimamura, CEO

Yoshihiro Shimamura is a Tokyo-based entrepreneur, investor, and film producer who launched his first business as a teenager.

As an investor, he is a major shareholder of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc., CyberAgent, Inc., and Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, and the largest individual shareholder of TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation combined equity holdings are valued at approximately USD 200 million.

As a film producer, he creates films aimed at global audiences. His first three works each won awards at international film festivals, and his latest film ranked in the top two on Netflix in six countries and debuted at number one on a major U.S. streaming platform.

He has been featured by Bloomberg as a private investor and film producer, discussing the 2026 outlook for IP and content equities and his investment strategy.





His book“Something that the Billionaires Next Door Do after 5pm.” (PHP Institute, 2024) won 2nd place overall and the Economics & Finance Category Award at the 2025 Readers' Choice Business Book Grand Prix. His follow-up,“The Millionaire's Theory of Community Capital for Surviving the 100-Year Life Era” (President Inc., 2025), placed 7th overall and 2nd in Economics & Finance at the 2026 edition of the same award.

Collaborated with JAXA to develop and launch a satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Yoshihiro Shimamura Official Website:



Public Relations Department

Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd.

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