Centre Extends Five-Year Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the extension of the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by Dr Zakir Naik, as an "unlawful association" for another five years.

The Central government had declared the IRF as an "unlawful association" on November 15, 2021, under Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

The Home Ministry has accused the IRF of indulging in activities, "which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country".

In an official statement, the MHA said that the duration of the ban under Sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, shall cease on the 14th day of November, 2026.

It said that the Central government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, "has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country on the basis".

The grounds cited by the Ministry for the extension of the ban include the "objectionable and subversive" statements and speeches made by Zakir Naik.

According to the MHA, Naik has been promoting "enmity and hatred" amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit "terrorist acts" through such speeches and statements.

The Centre has further accused Zakir Naik of making "radical statements and speeches" to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, internet, print and social media.

The MHA also said that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy, and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Therefore, the Central government said it was necessary to declare the IRF an unlawful association with immediate effect, the statement read.