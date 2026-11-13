Spicejet Cancels 4 Dubai Flights After Ground Handler Suspends Check-In Services

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet has cancelled four flights from Dubai airport after ground handling company Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues, according to a report.

NDTV Profit reported that only two SpiceJet flights were allowed to take off from the airport on Thursday.

The airline owes Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams, it added.

However, the suspension of check-in was limited to November 12.

Separately, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday issued a passenger advisory cautioning travellers about possible flight disruptions involving SpiceJet due to operational challenges faced by the airline.

The GMR-operated airport asked passengers to check their flight status directly with SpiceJet and contact the airline for the latest updates before proceeding with their travel plans.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGIA, did not specify the number of flights that could be affected or the nature and extent of the anticipated disruptions.

Earlier in November, reports claim that the airline has been cancelling between 15 and 20 flights daily despite operating around 65 scheduled services.

Its operations have also reportedly been affected by unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, oil marketing companies, airport operators and ground-handling agencies.

The airline is understood to be operating largely on a cash-and-carry basis, requiring advance payments for essential services. Its fleet has reportedly shrunk to around 12 aircraft, with three planes grounded over non-payment issues involving lessors.

The financial stress has also reportedly affected employees, who have not received salaries since June 2026.

SpiceJet's financial performance has remained under pressure. For the quarter ended September 2025, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 621 crore, against Rs 458 crore a year earlier.

Revenue declined 13.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore.

The airline also reported an operating loss of Rs 297 crore during the quarter, while its EBITDAR loss, excluding foreign exchange impact, widened to Rs 203.8 crore from Rs 58.87 crore.