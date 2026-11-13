Cathie Wood Boosts Bets On 2 AI Firms Amid Nvidia's Huang Upheaval - Here's How Her Trading Week Unfolded



ARK disclosed about $75.53 million in purchases across 10 stocks through Thursday.

They include $16.16 million in Nvidia on Monday and $16.02 million in CoreWeave on Thursday. ARK sold 733,514 BYD shares across four consecutive sessions despite Wood's optimism that expensive oil would accelerate EV adoption.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than $32 million worth of Nvidia and CoreWeave shares this week as Jensen Huang's leadership crisis rattled AI stocks, while adding to Archer Aviation and cutting BYD every day.

ARK's disclosures from Monday to Thursday showed estimated purchases of $75.53 million across 10 stocks. Nvidia and CoreWeave accounted for about 43% of the buying, even as the firm trimmed Palantir, Amazon and Tempus AI.

“The market's uncertainty is understandable, but we believe the economy is on a stronger growth trajectory than most investors recognize,” Wood said recently on X.

Wood Puts $32M Into Two AI Names

ARK's AI buying began on Monday with 90,443 Nvidia (NVDA) shares across five ETFs, worth about $16.16 million. The purchase came days before Nvidia announced Huang's resignation as president, CEO, and a director on Thursday. CFO Colette Kress took over as interim CEO while retaining her finance role, with the company still scheduled to report earnings next week.

ARK added another major AI bet on Thursday, buying 283,022 CoreWeave (CRWV) shares worth about $16.02 million through ARKK and ARKW. The purchase came as CoreWeave fell nearly 7%, surrendering part of Wednesday's almost 25% earnings rally. Its report showed $3.66 billion in revenue, a $132.5 billion backlog, and a higher annual revenue outlook of $13 billion to $13.3 billion.

CoreWeave also expected $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits over the next three months, providing funding for its expansion.“That financial flexibility positions us to keep delivering the infrastructure and software customers need to build, run, and scale AI,” CEO Michael Intrator said.

ARK's purchases came alongside cuts elsewhere in the AI trade. The firm sold 68,955 Palantir (PLTR) shares and 26,909 Amazon (AMZN) shares during the week.

Wood Sees More Room For The AI Boom

Wood's optimism is mostly based on cheaper AI driving wider adoption and higher profits. In her latest“In The Know” episode, she estimated that inference costs are falling about 99% annually for a fixed level of performance. Yet, adoption remains uneven. Citing Ramp data, she said the top 1% of companies spend nearly $10,000 per employee monthly on frontier models, compared with just over $800 for the top 10% and $15 for the rest.

“Accelerated depreciation is very helpful, and profit margins are near their highs. Productivity could take them higher,” Wood said, adding that companies may need to share those gains with employees. She pointed to Apple's use of cheaper models where suitable and acknowledged risks if venture funding for heavy AI users dried up, although she did not expect that outcome.

Wood also said that annual AI training and inference cost declines of 75%-99% suggest CPI and PPI understate software deflation, despite rising memory-chip prices.

Wood Keeps Buying Into Aerospace Race

ARK bought Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) for three straight sessions, Tuesday through Thursday. Archer led the week's purchases by share count, with 1.9 million shares worth $8.79 million. The buying followed Monday's announcement of an FAA market survey certificate enabling planned piloted operations in Los Angeles and progress toward acquiring Boeing's Wisk, Insitu and SkyGrid businesses.

ARK also added 87,823 Rocket Lab shares worth about $5.59 million. The company disclosed more than $515 million in new Neutron contracts and a record $3.57 billion backlog, although the rocket's debut is targeted for no earlier than 2027.

The firm bought another 131,724 Kratos (KTOS) shares worth about $4.74 million after the defense company reported more than $1 billion in quarterly bookings.

Wood: Bullish On EVs, Sells BYD

ARKQ sold BYD (BYDDY) shares every day from Monday through Thursday, offloading 733,514 shares despite Wood's optimism about EV adoption. Wood said that expensive oil is accelerating the switch to EVs. With transportation accounting for 57% of oil consumption, she expects electrification to curb oil demand and ease inflation.

The selling also came despite BYD reporting an 11% increase in October vehicle sales and more than doubling overseas shipments.

Prime And Twist Lead ARK's Biotech Buying

ARKG bought 1.7 million Prime Medicine (PRME) shares worth about $7.5 million on Wednesday, a day before the company outlined key milestones for 2027. Prime expects data from two liver-disease programs next year and plans to file for approval of PM359 in the first half. It also disclosed a completed $143.7 million financing.

ARK added 72,834 Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares worth about $8.32 million on Thursday, when the company reported positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA. Across three sessions, it also bought 52,692 Scribe Therapeutics (SCTX) shares worth about $892,450.

Meanwhile, ARK sold 153,689 Tempus AI (TEM) shares and 478,402 Absci (ABSI) shares. The Absci sale came before Thursday's update confirming that interim data from its experimental hair-loss treatment was expected in December.

ARK Adds Fintech Bets, Trims Crypto Holdings

ARK added to its fintech bets, buying 405,720 SoFi (SOFI) shares worth $6.80 million on Monday and 33,241 eToro (ETOR) shares worth about $716,676 on Tuesday. The purchases followed SoFi's outlook for $6.4 billion in 2027 adjusted revenue and coincided with eToro's Tuesday announcement of a $250 million buyback.

Meanwhile, ARK sold 103,997 Block shares, 65,376 Bullish shares and 64,295 shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. It also trimmed Honeywell Aerospace, Airbus, Teradyne, Synopsys, Broadcom and Personalis.

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