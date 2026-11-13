Who Is Colette Kress? Nvidia's Billionaire Interim CEO Takes Charge After Jensen Huang's Dramatic Exit

Nvidia is entering a new chapter after the sudden resignation of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, with longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stepping in as interim chief executive. The leadership change comes amid a controversy involving Huang's alleged extramarital relationships and concerns over a possible Chinese intelligence operation targeting the technology giant.

But who is Colette Kress, the woman now entrusted with leading one of the world's most valuable technology companies?

Kress has been a key figure at Nvidia for more than a decade. She joined the California-based semiconductor giant in September 2013 as its executive vice president and chief financial officer. Over the years, she played a significant role in managing the company's finances as Nvidia transformed from a graphics processing unit manufacturer into a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

Before joining Nvidia, Kress built an extensive career in corporate finance, spending nearly 25 years in senior financial positions at major technology companies, including Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. Her experience across these organisations helped prepare her for the financial and operational challenges of steering a rapidly expanding technology business.

According to The Times, Kress was encouraged to join Nvidia by her sons. Her appointment also makes her one of the most prominent women to lead a major global semiconductor company. Her Nvidia equity holdings have made her a billionaire.

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Her appointment follows Huang's immediate departure on November 12, 2026, ending his 33-year tenure at the company he co-founded in 1993. The resignation came after reports of two alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. Another reported relationship involved a senior Nvidia employee. The allegations prompted a board-level investigation and raised questions about corporate security and national interests.

Nvidia confirmed that Kress would serve as interim CEO while continuing in her existing roles as executive vice president and CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. The board has begun searching for a replacement and will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey C. Jones, a longtime board member, has also been appointed as Nvidia's first-ever chairman.

In her first statement following the appointment, Kress said: "NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years."

She further added: "We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead."

Board chairman Jones expressed confidence in her leadership, highlighting her understanding of Nvidia's business, customers, operations and financial position. He also said the company expected its operations, customer commitments and technology roadmap to continue without interruption.

Kress now faces the challenge of maintaining investor confidence and Nvidia's momentum in the highly competitive global AI industry while the company navigates an unprecedented leadership transition.

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