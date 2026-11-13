Uzbekistan Seeks Azerbaijani Technology For $1.8B Refinery Expansion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Bukhara Oil Refinery plans to involve leading technology companies from Azerbaijan, China, France and the United States in a proposed $1.8 billion expansion project aimed at more than doubling its annual petroleum product output, according to a presentation on the refinery's operations and development plans delivered to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 12.

The project envisages the deployment of advanced oil refining and petrochemical technologies, as well as the construction of new production facilities, the presidential press service reported. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The expansion is expected to increase the refinery's annual petroleum product output from the current 2.1 million metric tons to 4.6 million metric tons.

Under the plan, annual motor gasoline production would reach 2.7 million metric tons, while diesel fuel output would increase to 1.24 million metric tons and aviation kerosene production to 500,000 metric tons.

Additionally, the project would expand the facility's capacity to produce benzene and other petrochemical products, as well as higher-value-added goods through deeper processing of raw materials.

During the implementation of the project, the plant plans to cooperate with leading technology companies from China, France, the US and Azerbaijan. Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2028.

A separate $328 million project is also planned at the refinery to launch production of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline meeting the Euro-5 environmental standard.

The project envisages upgrading existing technological processes and constructing new production lines, enabling annual production of 1.1 million metric tons of Euro-5 gasoline. It is expected to generate annual savings of up to $150 million by reducing spending on imported fuel additives and create 200 new jobs. Its launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2029.

During the presentation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the economic feasibility of the projects, the introduction of advanced technologies and plans to make fuller use of the refinery's production capacity.

The initiatives are intended to expand the production of high-quality petroleum products and strengthen the refinery's position in Uzbekistan's fuel and petrochemical industries.