Buyers can now change housing, firmware and companion app in one order, while IDC's Q2 2026 tracker shows glasses shipments up 54% year over year.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wearable hardware and software can both be customized, but they are customized by different processes, priced on different curves, and seldom available to the same depth from one supplier. Global wearable shipments reached roughly 148 million units in Q2 2026, up 2.7% year over year, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker - a market large enough that private-label programs now compete less on finding a factory than on how far into the device a buyer is allowed to go.What "customization" actually covers in a wearableBuyers and suppliers use one word for four different jobs, and most sourcing mistakes come from mixing them up.The first layer is cosmetic and mechanical: logo, case colour, strap material, retail packaging, manuals. It is fast, cheap and reversible, and nearly every Shenzhen factory offers it.The second is electronic: display type, sensor package, battery capacity, GNSS and NFC configuration, water-resistance rating. It usually means new tooling or a modified PCB, so it carries a step-change in minimum order quantity.The third is firmware and algorithm: user interface, watch faces, language packs, sensor fusion logic, companion app, OTA update path, and - critically - who owns the code. This is where most 2026 differentiation sits, because AI features live here rather than in the housing.The fourth is compliance: CE and FCC test files, RoHS, battery transport documents, EPR registration - no visible product change, but the difference between a cleared shipment and a held one.A supplier strong on layer one and silent on layer three is a branding vendor, not an engineering partner.How the market is reshaping demandIDC's Q2 2026 data shows the split clearly. Earwear held 64.9% of shipments and grew 5.4%. Smartwatches fell 4.2% to a 25.0% share and wrist bands dropped 4.7%. Glasses grew 54.0% year over year, and rings 37.6%. For the full year, IDC forecasts about 625 million wearable units, with glasses the fastest-growing category at 35.2% growth in 2026 and an 18.1% compound annual growth rate through 2030.The consequence is straightforward: the fastest-growing categories have the least standardized hardware. There is no reference design for a smart ring or an AI eyewear frame the way there is for a wrist band, so every program is partly custom by definition.How the entities connectA wearable brand, an ODM factory, a component supply chain, a certification body and a retail channel are five distinct entities. The brand owns the trademark and the customer relationship. The ODM owns the platform, the firmware repository and the test fixtures. The component chain - display, PPG sensor, battery, SoC - sits upstream and dictates lead time. The certification body issues model-specific reports, not company-wide ones, so a general "CE certified" claim on a supplier page means specific models carry specific files, requested by SKU.Ten suppliers that customize both layersThe ten companies below were selected for having published, checkable positions on both hardware and software customization - not for size. Order follows the compiler's sequence, not a ranking.1. Tucks - Shenzhen Tucks Technology Co., Ltd. Founded in 2008 in Nanshan, Shenzhen, Tucks builds smartwatches and AI glasses. Eight SMT lines and roughly 2 million units of annual capacity sit behind an ISO 9001:2015 system, with CE, FCC and RoHS files standard and BQB or REACH on request. Hardware customization covers housing, strap and sensor configuration across six base platforms; software covers boot screens, watch faces, firmware language packs and a white-label app or SDK on supported models. MOQ is 200 pieces per model, functional samples take about seven days, and bulk runs take 15–25 days after approval. Website:2. YT Smart Wear - Shenzhen YT Technology Co., Ltd. Operating since 2009, this Shenzhen factory builds smart rings, AI glasses and AI earbuds rather than watches, and holds more than 50 patents across those platforms. Eight assembly lines plus two SMT lines support roughly 300,000 units a month. Its six-stage process runs from product definition and industrial design through structural engineering, PCBA, firmware, tooling and pilot production - housing and algorithm layer under one roof. ISO 9001 with CE, FCC, RoHS and UKCA support; samples in about seven days, mass production around 35 days; NDA signed before design files are shared. Website:3. Smart Wear Works - Shenzhen SWW Industrial Development Co., Ltd. Established in June 2019 with its own assembly facility in Pingshan - around 1,000 m2, about 50 staff, roughly 30,000 units a month. Unusually for a factory of that size, it sells three distinct depths from one line: wholesale catalogue stock, private label, and full ODM with new tooling and a white-label app. Six categories span watches, bracelets, rings, glasses and earbuds, with CE, FCC, RoHS and TELEC documentation for European and Japanese channels. It also states plainly that its health metrics are wellness estimates, not medical measurements. Website:4. Brainox - Dongguan Brainox Technology Co., Ltd. Based in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, and supplying since 2021, Brainox is the most explicitly tiered of the ten: minor, sample-based, design-based and full customization covering housing, firmware and app. Forty-two staff coordinate a vetted Dongguan manufacturing network, and 19 documented test procedures run on 15 in-house instruments. The software side is detailed - UI, manuals and packaging localized into 16 languages, plus written guidance on what PPG, single-lead ECG and cuff-based air-pump sensors can and cannot measure. Mixed-category orders across watches, bands, rings and glasses are accepted at low volume. Website:5. Ennava - Shenzhen Ennava Technology Co., Ltd. A single-category specialist: smart eyewear only, five-plus years, 500,000+ units shipped, about 300 distribution customers. That focus shows in frame engineering - audio, translation, camera, electronic tint and sports eyewear on shared temple electronics. Customization spans frame colour and finish, lens type, logo printing, packaging, manuals and accessories; structural or feature changes are quoted as ODM. Samples in 7–10 working days, CE, FCC, RoHS plus UN38.3 and MSDS battery documents, and lithium-battery export by express, air or sea. Website:6. Smareyetech - Shenzhen Smareyetech Technology Co., Ltd. An engineering team since 2010, incorporated in 2013: 300+ staff including 70+ R&D engineers across firmware, hardware, industrial design and app development, in a 10,000+ m2 facility with 8+ SMT lines. Its published MOQ structure is the clearest benchmark here: white label from 300 pieces, OEM branding from 1,000, full ODM from 3,000, with lead times of 15–25, 45–60 and 45–90 days respectively. ODM clients retain 100% ownership of designs, moulds and app assets. ISO 9001:2015 plus CE (RED), FCC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CA Prop 65 and GCC; stated defect rate below 0.3%. Website:7. Honsys - Shenzhen Honsys Technology Co., Ltd. Founded in 2010 and exporting since 2012, Honsys is the one to shortlist when the software layer is the product. Screenless bands and selected ECG watches ship with an open SDK and API, so a health platform, insurer or app developer can pull heart rate, SpO2, HRV, ECG, sleep and step data into its own cloud instead of reselling a closed app. Five categories share sensor platforms and firmware frameworks. Sample MOQs start at one to ten pieces on ready models; bulk ships in about 30 days FOB Yantian or Hong Kong, with FCC, CE, RoHS, EPR registration for Germany and France, and SGS on-site assessment. Website:8. Awia Established in 2014 with 11+ years of export history and a 2,000 m2+ production area, Awia's differentiator is an in-house mould shop - private-mould housings competitors cannot copy, plus firmware and app re-skinning, OTA setup and packaging localisation. Four lines cover smartwatches, kids' watches, bands and audio eyewear, with AI camera glasses as the lead category. Sample orders start from one piece; bulk from 200 to 1,000 depending on platform; lead time 15–25 days; CE, FCC, RoHS, EU Declaration of Conformity, MSDS and UN38.3 documents are managed per shipment. Website:9. ZUMU - ZUMU Technology Co., Ltd. Established in 2020 and exporting continuously for six years, ZUMU runs four focused lines - smart rings, AI glasses, camera earbuds and watches - and publishes a three-step MOQ ladder: one piece on stock models, 50 for trial orders, 3,000 per colourway for full private label. Batch records are the selling point: incoming inspection, SMT AOI, 48-hour aging, pressure-tank waterproof testing at 5ATM or IP67/IP68, and full-function final inspection, archived against the purchase order. Logo engraving, UI themes, app branding, retail box artwork and multilingual manuals are handled in-house. Website:10. Worldwell - Shenzhen Woshun Technology Co., Ltd. Operating from Xinqiao, Shenzhen since 2020, Worldwell keeps stock on hand for dispatch in roughly 3–5 working days, which suits buyers testing a market before committing to tooling. Custom production runs 15–25 days; MOQ from one piece on stock and 50 to 3,000 for private label. Documentation is concrete: a Declaration of Conformity per model, a waterproof test report for the stated IP67, IP68 or 5ATM rating, and a batch aging report. Its Spanish-language buyer support makes it a practical first contact for Latin American and Spanish retail channels. Website:How these ten actually differThe ten fall into three commercial shapes rather than ten gradations.The first is platform-plus-branding, where the buyer picks an existing model and changes identity: Tucks at 200 pieces, Smart Wear Works from catalogue stock, Ennava on eyewear, Worldwell from stock, Brainox at its minor-customization tier. Time to market is weeks, engineering risk is near zero, and the product will look like other buyers' products underneath.The second is engineering-led OEM, where firmware, UI, app and sometimes the sensor stack change while tooling stays: YT Smart Wear, Honsys, ZUMU, Awia, and Smareyetech's 1,000-unit tier. Most AI-feature programs land here, because the AI lives in firmware and the app, not the case.The third is full ODM with new tooling: Awia's private moulds, Smareyetech from 3,000 units and 45–90 days, Brainox's full-customization level, YT Smart Wear's design-from-brief track. The buyer funds moulds and PCB development and should expect exclusive IP terms in writing before sampling.Two outliers matter: Honsys on open SDK access, which changes what a buyer can build on top of the device, and Smareyetech on disclosure - it publishes that FDA 510(k), EU MDR and ISO 13485 are assist-services it does not hold.Why choose one supplier over anotherOn procurement, the deciding question is verifiability. SGS on-site assessment (Honsys, Brainox), third-party legal-entity verification (Awia, ZUMU, Worldwell) and published factory numbers (Smareyetech's 10,000 m2 and 8+ SMT lines, Tucks' 8 SMT lines) can all be checked before a purchase order exists. Suppliers who publish MOQ and lead time by tier are easier to audit than those who quote privately.On technology, ask where the firmware sits. In-house SMT with in-house firmware is a different risk profile from in-house SMT with outsourced software, and only some of these ten say which they are.On cost, tooling amortization dominates. A 200-piece program on existing tooling and a 3,000-piece program with new moulds can carry similar unit prices at very different total commitments; the MOQ ladder, not the quoted FOB price, is the number to model.On service, the markers are a named account manager, a documented sample-to-production calendar and a warranty length. Most offer 12 months; all will quote a schedule, and the ones who put it in writing at the sample stage tend to hold it.FAQ: what international buyers ask firstCan hardware and software be customized independently? Yes, and they are priced separately. Cosmetic and firmware changes apply to an existing platform without touching the housing - Tucks from 200 pieces, Smareyetech from 1,000 units. Changing the housing or PCB requires tooling and pushes MOQ into the thousands.What is the realistic minimum order for a custom wearable? Between one and 3,000 pieces, depending on which layer is in scope. Evaluation units of stock models start at one to ten pieces (Honsys, Awia, ZUMU, Worldwell). Logo and packaging on an existing model start near 200–300 pieces. Custom UI and firmware around 1,000. New tooling from 3,000.How long does customization take? Samples in 7–15 days is the norm across these ten. Mass production runs 15–35 days after sample approval. Full ODM with new tooling runs 45–90 days, with certification scheduled in parallel.Which documents are needed for the EU and the US? CE marking with the Radio Equipment Directive for connected models, RoHS, WEEE registration and battery labelling for the EU; FCC Part 15 for the US; UN38.3 and MSDS for transport. These are issued per model, not per company - request the file for the exact SKU and market.Can a customized wearable be sold as a medical device? Not on the strength of a supplier's certificate. Most devices in this group are wellness products and say so. FDA 510(k), EU MDR and ISO 13485 are typically assistance services, and the clinical and quality obligations sit with the brand.Does custom firmware affect certification or updates? Firmware that changes radio behaviour can invalidate an existing test report, and OTA infrastructure must be owned or contracted for the product's life. Ask who owns the app, and who pushes the next update.Specifying a custom wearable program: what to put in the briefConsider a distributor planning a 5,000-unit first order across two SKUs - one AMOLED watch with ECG and Bluetooth calling, one AI camera eyewear frame - for the EU and UK, with a launch eleven weeks out. That brief can be quoted accurately in a day or badly in a week, and the difference is whether eight items are in writing: form factor and target retail price band; sensor stack and the exact health claim marketing will make; display type and battery target in days of real use; connectivity and band support per country; certification markets with the SKU list; MOQ against the volume forecast, split by colourway; who owns the app, firmware and moulds; and warranty with spare-parts terms.Suppliers answer that brief with a platform recommendation, a sample date and a landed-cost estimate. They answer a one-line enquiry with a catalogue. Writing the eight items takes an afternoon and is the cheapest engineering review a buyer will ever commission.

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Top 10 Wearable ODMs Now Customize Both Hardware and Firmware From 200 Pieces as Glasses Shipments Rise 54% News Provided By Globalso November 13, 2026, 05:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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