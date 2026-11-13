PM Modi Lands In Bengaluru Receives Warm Welcome From CM Shivakumar, Guv, BJP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday, landing at the HAL Airport in a special flight amid tight security arrangements and a warm welcome from top state leaders. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav and other dignitaries received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje were among the BJP leaders who extended greetings to the Prime Minister on his arrival in Karnataka.

The roads along the Prime Minister's route in Bengaluru have been decked up with saffron and BJP flags, while elaborate arrangements have been made for his visit.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters gathered along the route to welcome the Prime Minister and they were seen cheering and waving at Modi as he travelled through the city.

The Prime Minister's visit is marked by high-level security arrangements, with Bengaluru turning into a virtual fortress ahead of his participation in a series of programmes and the launch of major development projects in Karnataka.

From the HAL Airport, the Prime Minister will proceed to participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA).

On this occasion, he will lay the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

R. Ashoka on Friday welcomed Modi's visit to the state, saying the Prime Minister was set to dedicate and launch projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore, giving a new momentum to Karnataka's development.

Ashoka said the launch of several“first-of-its-kind” projects would be a moment of pride for every Kannadiga and would help transform the future of the state.

Highlighting the major projects, he said the inauguration of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line, built at a cost of Rs 3,470 crore, would enable the Namma Metro network to cross the 100-km milestone for the first time.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an advanced Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant being developed by GAIL at Haralakunte in Bengaluru's Kudlu area at a cost of Rs 123.42 crore, he said.

According to Ashoka, the facility will process 300 tonnes of wet waste every day and provide piped cooking gas to 25,000 households besides supplying organic manure to farmers. He described the project as a circular economy model that could serve as an example for the entire country and provide a lasting solution to Bengaluru's waste management challenges.

In Mangaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India's largest underground LPG storage facility, built at a cost of Rs 854 crore with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes. Ashoka said the project would strengthen the country's energy security.

He also highlighted the inauguration of COSMOS-Mysuru, an advanced planetarium built at the foothills of Chamundi Hill at a cost of Rs 91 crore. The facility, equipped with 4.2 crore LED lights, has been described as India's first state-of-the-art tilted LED dome planetarium and is expected to give Mysuru greater recognition in the fields of science and astronomy.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which Ashoka said would provide a boost to tourism and commercial activity in the coastal and Malnad regions.

Ashoka further said foundation stones would be laid for power transmission projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore in Koppal, Gadag, Bidar, Davangere, Chitradurga and Ballari. Railway station redevelopment works at Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya and several other stations will also be inaugurated.

Expressing gratitude Ashoka said PM Modi had consistently supported Karnataka's infrastructure development, scientific advancement, cleanliness initiatives, energy security and economic growth.