Satheesan-Sukumaran Nair Differences Cleared CM To Visit NSS HQ After 5 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) The differences between Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Nair Service Society (NSS) General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair have been resolved, with the latter confirming on Friday that the two have cleared the issues ahead of the CM's visit to the organisation's headquarters at Perunna in Kerala's Kottayam district.

"Things have been cleared, and he explained to me why he had said what he said some time back. I spoke to him over the phone. Now there are no issues as everything has been cleared," Sukumaran Nair told the media in the morning.

With the differences behind them, CM Satheesan will now visit the NSS headquarters in Perunna in Changanassery. This comes after a gap of five years.

He will inaugurate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mannathu Padmanabhan, the founder of the NSS, on January 2, 2027.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi day conference, which will be attended by State Minister K. Muraleedharan.

The visit is significant as relations between CM Satheesan and the NSS leadership had been strained following a public exchange of remarks after he became Chief Minister.

The controversy began when Satheesan said he had no intention of going around seeking the favour of community leaders.

The remark reportedly upset Sukumaran Nair, who responded by saying that Satheesan himself had visited him before the elections.

The two had not publicly indicated any reconciliation even after Satheesan assumed office.

However, discussions between the Chief Minister and the NSS leadership, followed by a telephone conversation between Satheesan and Sukumaran Nair, have now paved the way for the visit.

The NSS, one of Kerala's influential community organisations, represents the Hindu Nair community and has a considerable presence in the state's social and political landscape.

CM Satheesan's visit is being seen as an important step towards restoring cordial relations between the Congress-led government and the powerful Hindu community organisation.