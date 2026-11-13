Four Arrested For Robbing Liquor Salesman In Hardoi One Shot In Police Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Hardoi, Nov 13 (IANS) Police have solved the case of a robbery involving a liquor salesman in the Kotwali Dehat area of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and arrested four accused following an encounter. One of the accused, identified as Brijendra, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during retaliatory firing by the police. He has been admitted to a medical college for treatment.

According to the police, the encounter took place during a checking operation near Pokhari Tiraha on the intervening night of November 12 and 13.

When the police team attempted to stop some suspects riding motorcycles, one of them allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Brijendra in the right leg. Four accused were arrested from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Brijendra, Ankur and Gangev, all residents of Rikha Purwa in the Kotwali Dehat area, and Shobhit, a resident of Uttara in the Hariyawan area.

Police recovered Rs 1.46 lakh in stolen cash, the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, an illegal pistol and cartridges from their possession.

CO City Ajit Chauhan said that on November 8, at around 10.30 p.m., Rajesh Kumar Singh, a liquor salesman from Ashanagar, was returning home on his motorcycle along with Surjeet Kumar, a canteen operator, after closing the liquor shop in Hariyawan.

When they reached a spot near Pihani Chungi, around 100 metres from Pokhari Tiraha, some motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a bag containing cash. The bag reportedly had between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash in it.

Following a complaint by the victim, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.

Chauhan said three police teams were constituted to solve the case. The teams examined CCTV footage, questioned local residents and used surveillance techniques to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, on the intervening night of November 12 and 13, an informer alerted the police that four suspects involved in the robbery were approaching Pokhari Tiraha from Hariyawan on two motorcycles.

Acting on the information, a police team reached Nayagaon turn and began checking suspicious vehicles and individuals.

The team spotted two approaching motorcycles, one carrying three people and the other carrying a single rider. On noticing the police, the riders attempted to flee. While three suspects were apprehended, the lone rider tried to escape.

When the police chased him, he opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Brijendra, aged 20, in the leg.