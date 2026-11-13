Three Members Of A Family Die After Allegedly Consuming Poison Over Property Sale Dispute Minor Girl Critical

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Three members of a family, including a woman, her daughter-in-law, and a 12-year-old grandson, lost their lives after allegedly consuming poison following a dispute over the sale of family land in Vaishali district, while a 15-year-old girl remains critical, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Premraj village under the Goraul police station area on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi (55), her daughter-in-law Seema Devi (35), and Nirma's grandson Munna Kumar (12). Seema's daughter, Rishika (15), is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to preliminary information, all four family members allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday night.

They were discovered on Friday morning and by the time three of them had died, and Rishika was found in a critical condition.

The incident reportedly followed a dispute over the sale of family land.

According to local accounts, Rahul, son of Nirmala Devi, had allegedly been selling family property repeatedly.

On Thursday, he reportedly sold another plot of land and left the village.

The four family members are suspected of taking the extreme step following the development.

However, the exact circumstances and motive behind the incident are yet to be established.

The incident triggered shock and grief in Premraj village, with a large number of residents gathering after news of the deaths spread.

On receiving information, police teams from Goraul and neighbouring areas reached the village and initiated an investigation.

Goraul Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said that, prima facie, the deaths appeared to have occurred following the consumption of poison.

“We are examining all aspects of the case and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination,” Kumar said.

Police are also awaiting improvement in Rishika's condition so that her statement can be recorded.

Investigators hope that her account may help establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Further investigation is underway.