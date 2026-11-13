Teri Hatcher Says Missing 'The Devil Wears Prada' Show Is 'Beyond My Control'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Teri Hatcher has announced that she will not be performing in the November 20 show of The Devil Wears Prada musical due to scheduling issues beyond her control.

Taking to Instagram, Hatcher apologised to fans who had specifically booked tickets to watch her perform and assured them that the audience would still enjoy a fantastic evening with her co-stars and understudy.

She shared a note, which read:“Dear fans, I take my job on stage seriously, as well as my commitment to my fans. I know what it's like to plan a trip, to spend hard-earned money in order to see a talent in a live show experience; I've done it myself.”

“When I joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada, I had a limited engagement of 127 shows over the period from October 20 to February 6. I expected to be, and was excited to be, in all of them, short of illness, which I am diligently doing everything in my power to avoid.”

Hatcher said she and the cast are thrilled each night to share this beloved, iconic story with you.

She added:“Due to a scheduling matter put forth by the producers, I was informed this morning that I will not be performing in The Devil Wears Prada Musical on November 20.”

“Unfortunately, as an employee, this is beyond my control. But I can assure you that without me, you will enjoy a FANTASTIC evening with my BRILLIANT castmates and my INCREDIBLE understudy. I am deeply apologetic to those whom this decision impacts.”

She added:“To quote the producers, 'If you have booked tickets for this date and would like to see me perform on another occasion, you can contact your ticket provider to exchange your tickets up to 24 hours before the performance (subject to availability).' With all my love and gratitude, Teri.”

She captioned:“Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues beyond my control, I will not be performing in the November 20th show of Devil Wears Prada. As I say in the above post 'I can assure you that without me you will still enjoy a FANTASTIC evening with my BRILLIANT castmates and my INCREDIBLE understudy'.”

“But for those of you who specifically wanted to see me I hope that the producers' commitment to exchange your tickets can mitigate your disappointment. If you would like to contact the box office regarding your tickets, you can email Dominion Box Office at I appreciate you all so much!...that's all.”