Australia: Woman Seriously Injured In Western Sydney Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 13 (IANS) A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting at a western Sydney home in the early hours of Friday.

Police officers were deployed to reports of shots fired at the home in Villawood, 21 km west of central Sydney, around 1 am on Friday and arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers rendered first aid until ambulance paramedics arrived and treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital in a serious condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A police statement said that officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

In August, two teenage boys were arrested following a shooting in southwest Sydney, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired at a home in the outer southwest Sydney suburb of Eagle Vale around 2 am on August 11, said the statement.

Nobody was injured, and a short time later police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen hatchback that was spotted travelling nearby.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, during which the hatchback crashed into a tree.

Three occupants of the vehicle subsequently fled the scene. Two of the occupants, boys aged 15 and 17, were arrested following a search of the area and taken to a local police station.

The third occupant was not located.

A search of the stolen vehicle by police located a firearm that will undergo forensic testing.

Police established multiple crime scenes and have commenced an investigation into the incident.

On August 1, a 25-year-old man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Yeronga, a suburb in the city of Brisbane in Australia, according to a statement released by the Queensland Police Service (QPS).

QPS said officers were initially called to an address in the suburb at around 5:50 pm (local time) on August 1, and found a man armed with a piece of wood, which he allegedly used to threaten attending officers and threw at officers.

Then the man climbed onto a police vehicle. Police, including the dog squad, made multiple attempts to engage with him before he attempted to flee the scene on foot. He allegedly assaulted a senior constable while resisting arrest.

The senior constable was transported to hospital with injuries and has since been released.

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of serious assault on a police officer causing bodily harm whilst armed with a weapon and serious assault on police officer causing bodily harm.