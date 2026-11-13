Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Gang Leader After Encounter Near Shadipur Flyover

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a wanted gang leader, identified as Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu (30), following an exchange of fire near Shadipur Flyover in Patel Nagar during the intervening night of November 12 and 13. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during retaliatory firing by the police.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police on Friday, the accused is a proclaimed Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim Police Station and was wanted in connection with a violent confrontation between two rival gangs during a Baba Ramdev Ji Shobha Yatra in September.

Police recovered an illegal pistol and live cartridges from his possession. One bullet passed close to the arm of a police constable during the exchange of fire. The injured accused was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

The incident dates back to September 13, when a procession organised by members of the Nayak Samaj to celebrate the birthday of Baba Ramdev Ji passed through Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim. An altercation broke out near Jhandewalan Road between the Vikas Kalia Group and the Prakash alias Chinu Group, which escalated into stone-pelting, assault and firing.

Two cases were registered in connection with the incidents, including FIR No. 410/2026 at Nabi Karim Police Station and FIR No. 908/2026 at Sadar Bazar Police Station. The latter concerned a firing incident in which a person named Vansh sustained a gunshot injury.

As part of sustained action against both rival groups, the Special Staff of Central District had earlier arrested two key members of the Vikas Kalia Group, Mukesh and Akash alias Matthi, near Karnail Singh Stadium in Paharganj on September 28 following an exchange of fire. Both sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Two illegal firearms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle were recovered.

Meanwhile, Prakash had been evading arrest in the Nabi Karim case. Police said proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated against him by a court on October 28.

Acting on specific intelligence received on November 12 about his presence near Shadipur Flyover, a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), Central District, led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas, laid a trap.

At around 12.45 a.m. on November 13, the police team spotted the accused approaching on foot. When signalled to stop, he allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence and overpowered him after he sustained a gunshot injury.

Police said the accused had started his criminal activities with theft and snatching and was involved in 15 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act.

With his arrest, police believe both rival gangs have suffered a major setback. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Delhi Police said they remain committed to taking firm action against organised crime, gang-related violence and activities disturbing public order.