Leaders Extend Chhath Greetings Ravi Shankar Prasad Praises Tradition Of Distributing 'Soop' Among Devotees

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister Ramkripal Yadav and BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia on Friday extended greetings to devotees on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv, highlighting the festival's cultural and religious significance in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad described distributing 'soop' among devotees observing the fast as an important part of Bihar's cultural heritage.

"Gifting 'soop' to devotees observing the fast collectively on this occasion is a great tradition of Bihar. I have attended this event in the past as well. I pay my respects to all the people who are fasting. I extend my greetings and best wishes to all those observing the Chhath fast," he said.

Minister Ramkripal Yadav said the four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on Friday with the ritual of 'Nahay-Khay'. He also spoke about a community initiative to distribute traditional bamboo 'soops' and fruits among devotees.

"For several years, Ajay Gupta, a prominent leader of the Vaishya community, has been organising the distribution of soops and fruits among Chhath devotees on this occasion. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and state president Sanjay Saraogi also distributed these items among hundreds of people and extended their greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja," Yadav told IANS.

BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia also conveyed his greetings to people across Bihar and residents of the Digha Assembly constituency, describing Chhath as a festival of faith and reverence for nature.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar and all residents of the Digha Assembly constituency on Chhath Mahaparv, the great festival of faith. This festival reflects our deep connection with nature and the blessings of Surya dev, whose rays provide energy to the entire world," he told IANS.

Highlighting the distinctive rituals associated with the festival, Chaurasia said Bihar was known for offering 'Arghya' to both the setting and the rising Sun.

"It is a festival that promotes harmony with nature, cleanliness and faith. The arrangements made by the government for Chhath devotees, from riverbanks and ghats to ponds and other locations, are unprecedented. I extend my congratulations and appreciation for these efforts," he added.

Chhath Puja is observed over four days, with devotees undertaking rituals, maintaining fasts and offering prayers to the setting and rising Sun.