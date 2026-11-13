Jackie Shroff Wishes Juhi Chawla On Her 59Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff wished actress Juhi Chawla on her birthday by sharing a series of throwback pictures of the actress on his social media account.

The post featured Juhi in different stages of her career. Jackie added the song“Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha” from their 1993 film Aaina to the birthday tribute. The song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh, was composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen with lyrics by Sameer.

The song also highlighted Jackie and Juhi's association with Aaina, in which they starred alongside Amrita Singh. Directed by Deepak Sareen, the 1993 romantic drama saw Jackie play Ravi Saxena, a wealthy businessman caught between two sisters, Roma essayed by Amrita Singh and Reema essayed by Juhi Chawla.

Roma leaves Ravi at the altar to pursue her ambitions, prompting Reema, who has secretly loved him, to marry him and protect her family's honour. The couple begins a happy married life, but their relationship is tested when Roma returns, determined to reclaim Ravi.

The cast of Aaina includes Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh, Saeed Jaffrey, Maya Alagh, Deepak Tijori and Sudha Chopra.

Juhi, who made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986, went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of the late 1980s and 1990s with films including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Yes Boss, Ishq and Deewana Mastana.

Jackie and Juhi have shared screen space in many films over the years including Aaina (1993), Shatranj (1993), Bandish (1996), Talaashi (1996), Gang (2000) and One 2 Ka 4 (2001). The actors were also seen together in Sardar Saab (2017).

–IANS

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