Pleasant Conditions Expected Across Most Regions - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- Mild weather conditions are expected across most parts of the Kingdom on Friday, while relatively moderate conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with some high-altitude clouds appearing in the sky.

Winds will be southeasterly and moderate, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The JMD warned of possible frost formation late at night in parts of the Sharah Mountains and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in Aqaba.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with mild conditions prevailing in the high mountain areas and moderate weather elsewhere. Some high-altitude clouds are also expected, while southeasterly moderate winds will continue.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mostly sunny and mild across most regions, while moderate conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will remain southeasterly and moderate.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range as follows: Eastern Amman, 23–11 C; western Amman, 22–10 C; northern highlands, 20–10 C; Sharah highlands, 21–7 C; Badia regions, 24–9 C; plains, 24–11 C; northern Jordan Valley, 29–14 C; southern Jordan Valley, 30–17 C; Dead Sea, 30–18 C; and Gulf of Aqaba, 29–18 C.

//Petra// MF