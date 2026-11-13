2026 Qingdao Wealth Forum Opens At Jinjialing Financial Cluster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qingdao Municipal People's Government

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Qingdao Wealth Forum opened on Nov. 5 at the Jinjialing Financial Cluster in Qingdao. The forum was hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government and organized by the Office of the Financial Commission of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, the People's Government of Laoshan District, Qingdao, and the Administrative Committee of the Qingdao Jinjialing Financial Cluster.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Bringing together scholars, asset management institutions, investment funds, major industry players and technology enterprises, this year's forum was themed "Wealth Management in Qingdao, Innovation for the Future: A New Model of Industry-Finance Collaboration under China's 15th Five-Year Plan." Participants discussed reform and innovation in the wealth management sector.

As an annual flagship event in China's wealth management sector, the forum was held at the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The event featured a main forum, four parallel sub-forums and on-site industrial tours, attracting more than 600 participants. Discussions focused on challenges and opportunities including low interest rates, asset allocation, AI in finance and green investment. Participants also explored cooperation and investment opportunities to strengthen links between finance, industry and technological innovation.

The forum opened with remarks by Zhao Yan, vice mayor of Qingdao. She noted that the forum convened experts, scholars, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for cooperation, which would help build consensus and pool strengths for high‐quality financial development. She also extended a warm invitation to representatives from the financial and business communities to visit and invest in Qingdao, and to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation and shared success.

After more than a decade of sustained development, Qingdao's financial sector is shifting its focus from scale-driven expansion toward deeper industrial integration. The city has developed strengths in technology finance, wealth management, venture capital and private equity, with its financial influence steadily expanding.

The forum venue, the Qingdao Jinjialing Financial Cluster, is a flagship hub for wealth management reform and innovation. To date, the cluster has attracted over 1,500 financial institutions and finance-related entities spanning 24 financial sub-sectors. The three national banking wealth management subsidiaries based there manage assets worth RMB 2.4 trillion, ranking fifth nationally in industry scale. Additionally, the cluster hosts more than 100 private fund managers, with combined assets under management exceeding RMB 100 billion.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang Tel: 86-10-63074558