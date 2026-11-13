Viral Video: Alert Bus Driver Saves Child After Falling From Moving Bus In Surat! (WATCH)

A frightening incident in Surat, Gujarat, has brought road safety and child supervision into focus after a young child reportedly fell out of a moving luxury bus. The shocking moment was captured on CCTV, showing how quickly an ordinary journey can turn into a potentially fatal accident. According to the account accompanying the footage, the child was playing near the bus's front cabin and entrance when they suddenly lost their balance and fell onto the road. The incident unfolded within seconds, leaving the child dangerously exposed to the moving vehicle and its wheels.

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Alert Driver Applies Brakes, Prevents Child From Being Crushed

What followed proved crucial in preventing a possible tragedy. The bus driver reportedly noticed the child falling and immediately applied the brakes, bringing the moving vehicle to a halt before the child could be crushed beneath its wheels. He subsequently rushed out and picked up the child from the road. His swift reaction potentially prevented a devastating outcome, as even a brief delay in stopping the bus could have resulted in serious or fatal injuries. The CCTV footage has since drawn attention to the frightening sequence of events and the importance of remaining alert while driving, particularly when passengers include young children.

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Viral Footage Raises Concerns Over Child Safety During Travel

The incident has also sparked discussions about the responsibilities of adults travelling with children and the precautions necessary to prevent similar accidents. Young children can move unpredictably, making supervision particularly important around vehicle entrances, moving buses and other potentially hazardous areas. Keeping children away from doors and ensuring they remain safely seated during journeys can significantly reduce risks. The frightening episode serves as a reminder that road accidents can occur in moments of distraction and that vigilance from both passengers and drivers can make a crucial difference in preventing tragedy.