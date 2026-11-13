Muthoot Mcred Limited Leadership Honoured At 4Th Profit Tusker Summit 2026, India's One Of The Biggest Awards & Summits IP.

Kochi, [09 November 2026 ]:Muthoot MCred Limited (Formerly known as Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited) announced a dual recognition for its leadership at the Profit Tusker Summit, Brand Keralam Conclave 2026. Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, received the Most Promising Entrepreneur Award, while Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement in Career Excellence Award. Both awards were presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri V. D. Satheesan. The recognitions acknowledge their leadership, contributions to the financial services sector, and role in shaping the company's growth and evolution.

Mr. Mathew Muthoottu has been instrumental in carrying forward the organisation's legacy of over a century while driving business expansion, strengthening its capabilities and advancing its position in the financial services sector. Mr. P. E. Mathai, with over five decades of experience in financial services, has played a pivotal role in steering Muthoot MCred's strategic transformation since taking over as CEO in 2019. His leadership has contributed to the company's continued focus on operational strength, customer service and sustainable business growth.

Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoot MCred Limited, said:“I am grateful to receive the Most Promising Entrepreneur Award. I see this recognition as an encouragement to build on our legacy while embracing new opportunities to serve our customers better. At Muthoot MCred, our focus remains on sustainable expansion, strengthening our capabilities and making accessible financial services available to more customers. We will continue to evolve with changing customer needs while upholding the values of trust, responsibility and service that have guided the organisation for generations.

Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot MCred Limited, said:“I am deeply honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement in Career Excellence Award. Looking back on my journey in financial services, this recognition is a testament to the collective commitment, dedication and hard work of the colleagues and teams I have had the privilege of working with. At Muthoot MCred, we remain focused on strengthening our operations, deepening customer trust and expanding access to financial services, while building a strong foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Profit Tusker Summit 2026, organised by FYBB, The Profit News and ICTEP Council brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders to discuss Kerala's economic potential, investment opportunities and future growth. During the event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri V. D. Satheesan, acknowledged the excellence, dedication and contributions of entrepreneurs, recognising their efforts and resilience in navigating challenges during difficult times. The event focused on strengthening the state's business ecosystem and exploring opportunities across sectors, while recognising individuals and organisations contributing to business development and economic progress.

Muthoot MCred Limited continues to focus on expanding its reach, strengthening operational capabilities, and delivering accessible financial services to customers across its markets. The recognition of its leadership reflects the company's continued efforts to build a resilient organisation and drive sustainable growth.

About Muthoot MCred Ltd.

Muthoot MCred Ltd. (formerly Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.) is one of India's fastest-growing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) specialising in small-ticket, secured gold loans for underserved and first-time borrowers. With a legacy of trust spanning over a century and a modern professional management structure, the Company currently operates over 1000 branches across India and employs over 6,000+ professionals. It is known for its disciplined governance, strong balance sheet, and commitment to financial inclusion.