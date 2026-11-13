Griffin Secures $20M To Expand Stablecoin Offerings For Uber UK

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Griffin, a UK-based digital bank, has raised $20 million in a Series B round led by Octagon Partners, valuing the company at more than $100 million. The funding was announced in a press release on Thursday and comes as Griffin pushes deeper into card issuance and stablecoin-related services for business customers.

The bank says the new capital will support expansion of its platform to enable branded retail and corporate debit cards, with credit cards planned later. Griffin also intends to grow its stablecoin reserve services and add onchain cross-border payment capabilities.

Griffin raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Octagon Partners, valuing the firm at over $100 million. The company plans to expand from its banking platform into branded debit cards, with credit cards to follow. Griffin is also targeting growth in stablecoin reserve services and onchain cross-border payments. The platform already serves 300,000+ retail and business customers through 80+ partner companies, including Uber.

Key takeawaysSeries B to back card issuance and stablecoin services

Griffin's Series B financing is intended to accelerate initiatives beyond traditional digital banking. In its announcement, the company outlined a roadmap that includes launching branded debit card programs for companies that use Griffin's platform. Griffin's approach is positioned around embedded banking: rather than operating only as a bank customers sign up for directly, it works with other companies to distribute financial products to their audiences.

On the payments and crypto-adjacent side, Griffin also said it plans to expand stablecoin reserve services and introduce additional onchain cross-border payment functionality. For investors, the core question is whether these plans can translate into durable revenue growth from Griffin's existing partner base, rather than requiring wholly new customer acquisition at scale.

How Griffin's embedded banking model scales

Griffin states that its banking platform serves more than 300,000 retail and business customers through more than 80 companies. The bank highlighted Uber as a key example of its embedded banking capabilities in the UK, referencing Griffin's role in providing bank accounts to drivers.

That level of distribution matters because embedded finance can reduce friction for partners and speed up rollout of new products-such as cards-once the operating infrastructure is in place. Griffin's funding announcement also frames the company's platform as a base for launching additional services for both consumer and corporate use cases.

Regulatory momentum and revenue growth claims

Griffin said it received its UK banking license in March 2024. The company also reported that recurring revenue at its September fiscal year-end was 3.2 times the level of the prior year, based on unaudited accounts. The emphasis on recurring revenue suggests Griffin is aiming to improve predictability and retention rather than rely solely on one-off transactional income.

Octagon Partners' involvement underscores the expectation that Griffin can continue scaling after receiving its license. In comments included with the announcement, Paraag Davé, managing partner at Octagon, said he expects Griffin's annual recurring revenue to exceed 10 million British pounds soon.

What to watch as card and stablecoin features roll out

Card issuance can be a meaningful lever for digital banks and embedded finance platforms, but it also increases operational complexity-particularly around partnerships, card program management, customer experience, and ongoing risk controls. Griffin's plan to begin with branded retail and corporate debit cards before expanding to credit cards later indicates it may be approaching the rollout in stages to manage risk and execution.

On stablecoin-related services, Griffin's focus appears centered on reserve and payments infrastructure rather than making a market in the way trading-focused crypto firms do. Still, what remains unclear is how quickly stablecoin reserve services and onchain cross-border payments can ramp from product intent to measurable adoption. Investors and customers should track whether Griffin's partner companies begin launching card programs in volume and whether any stablecoin services translate into recurring, reportable revenue-especially given the company's earlier performance growth claim.

For the broader market, Griffin's move reflects ongoing competition to connect regulated banking rails with crypto-adjacent functionality and cross-border payment tooling. As more licensed digital banks look at card distribution and stablecoin-linked offerings, the differentiator may shift from simply having access to financial infrastructure toward demonstrating consistent revenue retention from real usage.

Going forward, readers should watch Griffin's progress on card program launch timelines, early customer and partner uptake, and how the company measures traction for stablecoin reserve services and onchain cross-border payments as these initiatives move from announcements into operational scale.

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