Aircraft Evacuation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Aircraft Evacuation Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis

The global aircraft evacuation market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.09 billion in 2026 to USD 5.11 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the aircraft evacuation market with a share of 36.4% in 2025.

Aircraft evacuation refers to the emergency procedure of rapidly moving passengers and crew out of an aircraft during situations such as fires, engine failures, crashes, smoke incidents, or other life-threatening emergencies. It involves the use of specialized evacuation equipment, including inflatable escape slides, evacuation chutes, emergency exits, and life rafts, to ensure the safe and efficient evacuation of occupants within a limited time.

Aircraft Evacuation Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 2.90 Billion2026 Market Size USD 3.09 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 5.11 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.5%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 36.4% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 7.6%Segment Insights By Equipment Type Leading Segment Evacuation Slide and Raft Market Share in 2025By Fit Fastest-growing segment Line fit CAGRBy Aircraft Type Leading Segment Narrow-Body (NB) Market Share in 2025

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Segmental AnalysisBy Equipment Type

Evacuation Slide and Raft hold the major market share. Evacuation slides and rafts are inflatable devices used during emergency evacuations from aircraft exits. Slides are commonly used for land evacuations, while rafts are used for sea landings. Cabin crew inflate and deploy evacuation slides or rafts in the case of an emergency evacuation, allowing passengers and crew to escape the aircraft rapidly. Slides are also utilized on runways for land-based evacuations.

Life vests, also known as life jackets or personal flotation devices (PFDs), are critical safety equipment on board airplanes, particularly when flying over water. In the case of a water landing or ditching, they are meant to keep passengers and crew afloat.

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By Fit

Integrating specific equipment or systems into an airplane during its initial manufacturing on the assembly line is called line fit, factory fit, or original equipment fit. This means that the equipment is fitted as part of the original configuration of the aircraft and is provided to the customer in this condition. Line-fit equipment is often identical across aircraft types, making production and maintenance easy for manufacturers.

Retrofitting, also known as aftermarket installation, is adding or upgrading equipment or systems to an aircraft that has already been produced and is in operation. Modifications to the current aircraft structure or systems may be required to accommodate the additional equipment.

By aircraft type, the segment can be further bifurcated into Narrow-Body (NB), wide-body (WB), Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), Fighter Jet, and Helicopter.

By Aircraft Type

Narrow-body aircraft have a single aisle and normally seat passengers in a 3-3 layout. They are frequently used for short- to medium-distance trips.

Wide-body aircraft feature a wider fuselage and many aisles, which allows for higher passenger capacity and longer flights. They are frequently used for long-distance and international travel.

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Regional AnalysisNorth America: Dominant Region

North America holds a sizeable global market share. The leading military and commercial aircraft original equipment manufacturers dominate the North American market. The region is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of significant market players in this region who develop technologically advanced equipment. Additionally, there is a rising demand for lightweight aircraft evacuation systems. The United States contributes the most to market expansion in the North American region. The aircraft evacuation market in North America comprises the design, production, installation, and maintenance of evacuation systems and equipment for commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft operating in the region.

Additionally, the American aircraft evacuation market is dominated by manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers specializing in safety equipment and systems. Companies such as Zodiac Aerospace (now a subsidiary of Safran Group), B/E Aerospace (now a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace), and Survival Systems USA are examples. North American demand for sophisticated evacuation systems is driven by stringent safety regulations imposed by aviation authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Compliance with these regulations is a significant market driver. In response to safety incidents or technological advances, aviation authorities in North America may issue Airworthiness Directives (ADs) requiring operators to retrofit existing aircraft with certain equipment or systems, such as evacuation systems.

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Asia Pacific: Growing Region

Europe is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period. Due to the presence of market leaders and numerous aircraft bases, Europe's Aircraft Evacuation Systems market accounts for the second-highest market revenue. Additionally, the German Aircraft Evacuation Systems market held the greatest market share, whereas the British Aircraft Evacuation Systems market was the fastest-growing market in Europe. During the pandemic, European airlines experienced a significant decline in passenger demand, which resulted in widespread flight cancellations and aircraft grounding. The pandemic severely impacted the European aviation industry, with airlines instituting cost-cutting measures and delaying fleet expansion plans. As air travel progressively recovers from the pandemic, European airlines have opportunities to modernize their fleets with the most advanced evacuation systems to improve passenger safety and regulatory compliance.

Furthermore, according to IATA, Passenger traffic across the European airport network nearly doubled (+98%) in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching 1.94 billion passengers, indicating a robust regional aviation sector. Europe has been at the forefront of aviation initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. Sustainable evacuation systems incorporating eco-friendly materials may provide a competitive advantage in the European market.

The Asia-Pacific Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for the commercial aircraft evacuation system due to increased orders and deliveries of new aircraft and increased passenger traffic in this region. In addition, China's Aircraft Evacuation Systems market held the highest market share, while India's market was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific airlines accounted for approximately 41.7% of global passenger traffic in 2019, making it the largest aviation market globally, per the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The Asia-Pacific region has experienced some of the highest passenger traffic growth rates globally, with China and India playing a significant role in this growth. Governments and aviation authorities are investing in airport infrastructure and safety improvements in the Asia-Pacific region. This presents opportunities for evacuation equipment and system suppliers.

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to develop slowly. Comparing the Middle East and Africa, according to IATA, the Middle East region's return to profitability in 2022 will be supported by a substantial increase in passenger load factor of nearly 25 percentage points, outperforming the other regions. Africa remains a challenging market for airline operations, with economic, infrastructure, and connectivity issues impacting industry performance.

Nevertheless, despite these obstacles, there is still a robust demand for aviation travel in the region, which supports the industry's ongoing efforts to return to profitability. Thus, aircraft evacuation in the region is in its infancy.

Life Vest Evacuation Slide and Raft Ejection Seat Emergency Floatation

Line fit Retrofit

NB WB VLA RTA Fighter Jet Helicopter

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Aircraft Evacuation Market Zodiac Aerospace NPP Zvezda PAO Martin-Baker Cobham Trelleborg Survival Equipment. Dart Aerospac EAM Worldwide UTC Aerospace System GKN Aerospace Industry Developments June 2026 Safran Aerosystems expanded production capacity for aircraft evacuation systems by investing in additional manufacturing capabilities to support growing global aircraft deliveries. April 2026 EAM Worldwide secured new supply agreements with commercial aircraft operators to provide next-generation evacuation slide systems and aftermarket support services. February 2026 Collins Aerospace expanded its aircraft safety equipment portfolio with enhanced evacuation technologies designed to improve passenger safety and reduce maintenance requirements. November 2025 Safran Aerosystems strengthened its aftermarket support network by expanding global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for evacuation slide systems. July 2025 Tulmar Safety Systems expanded production of aviation safety and evacuation equipment to meet increasing demand from commercial and military aircraft programs ScopeSegmentation By Equipment Type 4By Fit 2By Aircraft Type 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Zodiac Aerospace · NPP Zvezda PAO · Martin-Baker · Cobham · TrelleborgRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The aircraft evacuation market size is valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 36.4% in 2025. The leading manufacturers in this market are Zodiac Aerospace, NPP Zvezda PAO, Martin-Baker, Cobham, Trelleborg. The aircraft evacuation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.