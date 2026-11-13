Video On Demand (Vod) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis

The global video on demand market size was valued at USD 129.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 143.96 billion in 2026 to USD 344.91 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the video on demand market with a market share of 37.4% in 2025.

Video on demand (VoD) refers to a digital media service that allows users to access and watch video content whenever they choose, rather than following a fixed broadcast schedule. It includes movies, TV shows, documentaries, and other content delivered through internet-based platforms. VoD services operate through subscription-based, advertising-supported, or pay-per-view models.

Video on Demand Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 129.07 billion2026 Market Size USD 143.96 billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 344.91 billionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 11.54%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 37.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 16.7%Segment Insights By Content Type Leading Segment Movies Market Share in 2025By Monetization Model Fastest-growing Segment Ad-Supported VoD CAGR (2026–2034)By Device Compatibility Leading Segment Smartphones Market Share in 2025

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The demand for more engaging digital entertainment is encouraging streaming platforms to introduce interactive video experiences. The transition toward viewer-controlled storylines, polls, and live participation creates more personalized content and improves audience engagement. For example, Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch demonstrated how viewers can influence story outcomes through interactive choices.

The preference for free entertainment is encouraging video-on-demand platforms to integrate Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. The transition toward scheduled, advertising-supported channels gives viewers access to free content while creating additional advertising revenue for platforms. For example, services such as Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus offer free streaming channels supported by advertisements.

Video on Demand (VoD) Market Dynamics 01

Anti-Piracy Solutions Offers Growth Opportunities

VoD platforms, content owners, film studios, and broadcasting companies benefit from anti-piracy solutions that protect licensed content against unauthorized streaming and distribution. Digital watermarking, content monitoring, piracy detection software, and enforcement services create recurring revenue opportunities for providers such as NAGRA, Irdeto, and Friend MTS.

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Original Content Production

VoD platforms, production houses, independent filmmakers, and media studios benefit from original content production that helps build exclusive libraries and attract subscribers. Production partnerships, content licensing, exclusive distribution deals, and co-production agreements create revenue avenues for companies such as Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, supporting Video on Demand (VoD) Market growth.

Video on Demand (VoD) Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Content Type

hoMovies dominated the content type segment with a share of 24.8% in 2025. Its leading position is supported by the broad appeal of film libraries across different age groups and audience preferences. Access to diverse genres and on-demand viewing continues to support its market presence.

Original content is witnessing faster growth, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Streaming platforms are investing in exclusive films, series, and regional productions to attract subscribers, strengthen brand identity, and improve audience retention.

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By Monetization Model

Subscription-based VoD dominated the monetization model segment with a share of 55.8% in 2025. Its leading position reflects the popularity of recurring-access plans that offer viewers extensive content libraries for a fixed fee. Consistent access to entertainment and flexible subscription options support its market presence.

Ad-supported VoD is witnessing faster growth, registering a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Free and lower-cost viewing options attract price-sensitive audiences, while targeted advertising creates additional revenue opportunities for streaming platforms.

By Device Compatibility

Smartphones dominated the device compatibility segment with a share of 34.7% in 2025. Their leading position is supported by widespread mobile usage, convenient access, and the availability of streaming applications. Flexible viewing across locations and daily activities continues to support their market presence.

Smart TVs are registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Wider adoption of connected televisions, improved streaming interfaces, and access to multiple OTT applications support on-demand content consumption through large-screen devices.

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Video on Demand (VoD) Market Regional OutlookNorth America Video on Demand (VoD) Market

The North America Video on Demand (VoD) Market accounted for the dominant share of 37.4% in 2025.

United States Video on Demand (VoD) Market

Nielsen's 2026 media measurement reports show continued growth in streaming's share of U.S. television viewing, strengthening the position of subscription and ad-supported streaming platforms expansion of advertising-supported streaming tiers and free ad-supported television (FAST) channels is creating additional monetisation opportunities for platforms and content distributors.

Canada Video on Demand (VoD) Market

Canadian audiovisual streaming consumption reached 2.83 billion hours in the latest 2026 reporting period, recording a 13.4% quarterly increase services have grown at an average annual rate of 18.4% since 2021, supporting continued movement towards online video distribution.

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Asia Pacific Video on Demand (VoD) Market

The Asia Pacific Video on Demand (VoD) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Video on Demand (VoD) Market

Japan's 2026 survey found that 83% of people aged 15–79 used online video services at least monthly, indicating widespread adoption across age groups streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have also expanded their reach, supporting opportunities for subscription-based VoD platforms.

China Video on Demand (VoD) Market

China's online audiovisual sector reached 1.099 billion users by December 2025, according to a report released in April 2026 sector generated nearly RMB 1.29 trillion in 2025 revenue, while average daily viewing time reached 201 minutes, indicating substantial opportunities for online video platforms.

India Video on Demand (VoD) Market

India's OTT audience reached 664.9 million in 2026, increasing 11% year over year, while active paid OTT subscriptions rose 16% to 172.6 million connected-TV audience expanded 60% to 206.9 million users, indicating increasing opportunities for large-screen streaming and premium video content

Europe Video on Demand (VoD) Market

The Europe Video on Demand (VoD) Market accounted for a regional share of 25.1% in 2025.

U.K. Video on Demand (VoD) MarketThe U.K. commercial television and online video market exceeded GBP 18 billion in 2025, according to Ofcom's 2026 Media Nations report viewers are using broadcaster video-on-demand services, while subscription video-on-demand household penetration has remained relatively stable, highlighting opportunities for both established and emerging platforms Video on Demand (VoD) MarketInternet-based television reached 54% of German households in 2026, compared with 45% in 2025, making it the leading television reception method streaming became the primary television reception method for 31% of households, compared with 25% in 2025, indicating stronger adoption of internet-delivered video servicesCompetitive Landscape

The Video on Demand (VoD) Market is moderately fragmented, with streaming platforms, media companies, telecom operators, and digital content providers competing in this space players such as Google LLC, Amazon, Inc., Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company), AT&T, Inc. (WarnerMedia and Discovery), and Netflix, Inc. are estimated to collectively account for 20–25% of the global Video on Demand (VoD) Market share.

Sports Music TV Shows Kids Movies Original Content Others

Subscription-Based VoD Transactional VoD Ad-Supported VoD

Smartphones Smart TVs Gaming Consoles Tablets/Laptops Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

Established players compete through content libraries, streaming quality, platform accessibility, pricing, and exclusive partnerships, while the Video on Demand (VoD) Market ecosystem also includes emerging players that focus on niche content, affordable subscription plans, localized programming, and innovative viewing experiences of Key and Emerging Players in Video on Demand (VoD) Market Google LLC (U.S. Amazon, Inc. (U.S.) Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (U.S.) AT&T Inc. (U.S.) Netflix, Inc. (U.S. Apple Inc. (U.S.) Comcast Corporation (U.S.) Meta Platforms, Inc. (U.S.) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden) Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Leonardo DRS received a USD 63 million U.S. Army production order for its Family of Weapon Sights–Individual (FWS-I) thermal weapon sight system. The equipment wirelessly connects with soldier-worn night-vision displays, enabling soldiers to view thermal imagery and improve target acquisition without repeatedly repositioning their weapons July 2026 Netflix expanded its live and on-demand content portfolio by signing a multi-year content partnership with a leading global sports organization, strengthening its premium streaming offerings. May 2026 Amazon Prime Video launched an expanded AI-powered content discovery and personalized recommendation system, enhancing user engagement across its video-on-demand platform. January 2026 Disney+ expanded its global streaming service by introducing new interactive viewing features and additional premium content to strengthen subscriber engagement ScopeSegmentation By Content Type 7By Monetization Model 3By Device Compatibility 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Google LLC (U.S.) · Amazon, Inc. (U.S.) · Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (U.S.) · AT&T Inc. (U.S.) · Netflix, Inc. (U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The video on demand market size is valued at USD 143.96 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 344.91 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 37.4% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Google LLC, Amazon, Inc., Hulu LLC, AT & T. The video on demand market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.