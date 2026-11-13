Courtney Cox Takes Up Drumming, Learns Green Day's 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Courtney Cox shared a video of herself learning to play Green Day's popular track 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' on a drum set.

Sharing a glimpse of her musical practice, she humorously captioned the post:“It's like I'm learning in reverse.”

"Boulevard of Broken Dreams" is a song by American rock band Green Day. The power ballad is the fourth track from their seventh studio album, American Idiot.

The song speaks from the point of view of American Idiot's main character, "Jesus of Suburbia", and is a moderate midtempo song characterized by somber and bleak lyrics. This is in contrast to the previous track on the album, "Holiday", which illustrates Jesus of Suburbia's high of being in The City. MTV's Green Day Makes a Video described "Holiday" as a party, and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" as the subsequent hangover.

The song was ranked number one on Rolling Stone's "Reader's Choice: Singles of the Decade" list in 2009 and number 65 on the "100 Best Songs of the Decade" list in the same year.

The single peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Green Day's most successful song in the United States. The song was the ninth-highest-selling single of the 2000s decade with worldwide sales exceeding 5 million copies.

As of 2026, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" is the only song to win both the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year. It remains one of Green Day's signature songs.

The actress rose to international prominence by playing Monica Geller in Friends and Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream.

Cox had a recurring role in the sitcom Family Ties and starred in the drama series Dirt, the sitcom Cougar Town, and the horror comedy series Shining Vale. Her film credits include the action fantasy Masters of the Universe, the comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the animated comedy Barnyard, the fantasy comedy Bedtime Stories, and the independent drama Mothers and Daughters.

She owned the production company Coquette Productions, which she founded with her then-husband David Arquette. She has directed the television drama film TalhotBlond, the black comedy drama film Just Before I Go, and executive produced the game show Celebrity Name Game.