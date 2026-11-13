Tuberculosis Deaths Decline 38 Pc In India Since 2015: WHO Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India has cut tuberculosis-related deaths by 38 per cent since 2015, beating the global average decline of 35 per cent, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The estimated TB mortality rate in India fell from 280 deaths per million people in 2015 to 180 deaths per million in 2025, the WHO said in its Global TB Report 2026.

However, India still accounted for 25 per cent of global TB cases in 2025.

Indonesia followed with 10 per cent, the Philippines 6.8 per cent, China 6.5 per cent, Pakistan 6.4 per cent, Nigeria 4.9 per cent, the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3.9 per cent and Bangladesh 3.7 per cent.

The WHO said most people who develop TB are in 30 high-burden countries.

India also remains among four countries that accounted for more than 50 per cent of global multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB cases in 2025.

Apart from that, both the WHO and the government confirmed that MDR-TB incidence has been gradually declining.

India's TB profile would be separately reviewed and updated after it analyses district-level sentinel surveillance (DLSS) data with India's Central TB Division and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the WHO added.

"Following completion of this work, estimates of trends in TB incidence are expected to be updated in early 2027 after which WHO will publish an updated country profile for India," the WHO said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said the fall in TB mortality highlighted India's strong performance in reducing TB-related deaths.

"A high treatment success rate of 94 per cent demonstrates the effectiveness of India's patient-centred approach, strengthened treatment delivery and sustained support for people affected by TB," according to the ministry.

More than 25 crore people have been brought under intensified screening through the Centre's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

Over 11 crore chest X-rays were conducted to strengthen early detection, according to the government.

“48.64 lakh new TB cases were identified, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases,” it added.