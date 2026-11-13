Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Chair Union Council Of Ministers Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chair Union Council of Ministers Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the Union Council of Ministers meeting on November 18 (Wednesday) to discuss the government's top priorities, upcoming plans, and the way forward for the government, sources said on Friday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chair Key Council of Ministers Meeting on Nov 18. The meeting will focus on the progress of work from the last meeting, and what still needs to be done. It is a routine meeting, which will be held on the morning of 18th November, to discuss the way forward, upcoming plans, and the government's top priorities," the source said.

In a packed week for PM modi, he is set to inagurate the Pink Line of the Namma metro in Bengluru, attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri today. He will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the proposed Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru. Next week, PM Modi will attend the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, where various world leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the International Monetary Fund representatives are set to attend. US President Donald Trump is also set to attent the ASEAN-US Special Summit on November 17. Day after coming back from the ASEAN summit, PM Modi is set to chair the Union council of Ministers meet.

On Friday, Bengaluru has geared up for PM Modi's visit, with preparations underway ahead of the inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Line and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale will attend the occasion as the distinguished guest. Karnataka Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Mayor of Miryang City, South Korea, Ahn Byeong-Gu, will be the guests of honour. The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. On November 14, PM Modi is expected to perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Ambaji Temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas. (ANI)