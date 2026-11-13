UP Woman Blocks Lover's Truck For 500 Metres After He Refuses To Marry Her Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bilhaur where a woman was seen standing in front of a moving truck, allegedly being driven by her boyfriend, refusing to let him pass. The woman allegedly confronted the driver about his refusal to marry her after the pair stopped talking months ago.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, November 12, in Bilhaur town in Kanpur district. Videos of the confrontation have surfaced on social media, showing the woman repeatedly trying to stop the truck as it moved along the road.

According to reports, the woman stood in front of the vehicle and demanded that the driver get down and speak to her. She reportedly continued blocking its path for nearly 500 metres, attracting the attention of passers-by and causing traffic disruption.

Woman Demands Marriage, Refuses to Move Away

According to the woman's aunt, the young woman had been in a relationship with the truck driver, who belongs to a village in the Bilhaur police station area. The two reportedly communicated over the phone, but the man allegedly stopped speaking to her a few months ago and refused to marry her.

The aunt said she had visited her parental home for Bhai Dooj and was returning when her niece accompanied her. During the journey, they came across the truck, following which the woman tried to stop the driver.

Despite repeated attempts by her aunt to persuade her to move away, the woman reportedly remained in front of the vehicle. Another woman eventually helped the aunt pull her away from the truck near a junior school, allowing the driver to continue.

However, the woman reportedly ran after the truck again and attempted to stop it.

The unusual confrontation drew a crowd of onlookers and traffic movement was affected as the woman continued to block the truck. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media and people have been discussing the relationship dispute.

Watch Viral Video

kanpur बिल्हौर में प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर बीच सड़क हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा।

शादी से इनकार पर युवती ने प्रेमी का ट्रक रोककर किया हंगामा।

ट्रक के आगे 500 मीटर तक चलती रही युवती, शादी की जिद पर अड़ी।

#kanpur Pt. Vedant Sharma ( son of uttar pradesh ) (@vedant_livee) November 12, 2026

Reports have offered differing details about how the confrontation ended. While some accounts say the woman's aunt and another woman moved her away from the vehicle, other local reports mention police intervention.

The exact circumstances and the subsequent developments in the matter remain unclear. Police action, if any, has not been independently confirmed.