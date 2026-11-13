AAFT Opens Landmark 130Th Batch Dr. Sandeep Marwah Celebrates 34 Years Of Creative Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A new chapter in AAFT's journey of creative education began at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, with the inauguration of its 130th Batch. Marking 34 years of continuous commitment to creative learning, the occasion celebrated an extraordinary institutional milestone and welcomed a new generation of aspiring creative professionals.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, inaugurated the batch at Marwah Studios, which he affectionately described as his“Karm Bhoomi”-the place where years of dedication have helped turn creative aspirations into professional opportunities.
The ceremony was enriched by the presence of Dr. Bharat Sharma, renowned social worker from Indore, whose profile lists him as an Executive Board Member and Council Member of the National Culture Fund, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. He extended his congratulations to AAFT and his best wishes to the incoming students.
“We are breaking our own record. With the opening of our 130th batch, we celebrate a remarkable journey built on dedication, discipline and an unwavering belief in the potential of creative minds. According to our institutional record, AAFT is the only creative institution of its kind in the world to have opened 130 successive batches of creative courses,” said Dr. Marwah.
He emphasised that the milestone carried a responsibility to continue strengthening the quality and relevance of creative education.“For 34 years, our purpose has been to help students discover their talent, develop their skills and find the confidence to pursue their dreams. Every new batch brings fresh ideas and new possibilities. This is our Karm Bhoomi, and every student who joins us becomes part of its continuing story,” he added.
Congratulating the institution, Dr. Bharat Sharma highlighted the relationship between creative education and cultural development.
“The inauguration of AAFT's 130th batch is a significant achievement. Institutions that nurture creativity also help preserve and enrich our cultural expression. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the AAFT team on their sustained commitment and encourage the students to approach this opportunity with curiosity, discipline and a sense of responsibility,” he said.
Addressing the incoming students, Dr. Marwah urged them to make purposeful use of their time at AAFT.“Dream big, but support your dreams with sincere effort. Be curious, experiment with ideas, respect your teachers and learn from one another. Talent grows through practice, and confidence grows through preparation. Let your journey here lay the foundation for work that brings pride to you, your family and your institution,” he stated.
The inauguration of the 130th batch reaffirmed AAFT's continuing commitment to developing creative talent, with the new students joining a legacy shaped by 34 years of learning, artistic exploration and professional ambition. Later Dr Marwah honoured Dr Bharat Sharma with life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, inaugurated the batch at Marwah Studios, which he affectionately described as his“Karm Bhoomi”-the place where years of dedication have helped turn creative aspirations into professional opportunities.
The ceremony was enriched by the presence of Dr. Bharat Sharma, renowned social worker from Indore, whose profile lists him as an Executive Board Member and Council Member of the National Culture Fund, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. He extended his congratulations to AAFT and his best wishes to the incoming students.
“We are breaking our own record. With the opening of our 130th batch, we celebrate a remarkable journey built on dedication, discipline and an unwavering belief in the potential of creative minds. According to our institutional record, AAFT is the only creative institution of its kind in the world to have opened 130 successive batches of creative courses,” said Dr. Marwah.
He emphasised that the milestone carried a responsibility to continue strengthening the quality and relevance of creative education.“For 34 years, our purpose has been to help students discover their talent, develop their skills and find the confidence to pursue their dreams. Every new batch brings fresh ideas and new possibilities. This is our Karm Bhoomi, and every student who joins us becomes part of its continuing story,” he added.
Congratulating the institution, Dr. Bharat Sharma highlighted the relationship between creative education and cultural development.
“The inauguration of AAFT's 130th batch is a significant achievement. Institutions that nurture creativity also help preserve and enrich our cultural expression. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the AAFT team on their sustained commitment and encourage the students to approach this opportunity with curiosity, discipline and a sense of responsibility,” he said.
Addressing the incoming students, Dr. Marwah urged them to make purposeful use of their time at AAFT.“Dream big, but support your dreams with sincere effort. Be curious, experiment with ideas, respect your teachers and learn from one another. Talent grows through practice, and confidence grows through preparation. Let your journey here lay the foundation for work that brings pride to you, your family and your institution,” he stated.
The inauguration of the 130th batch reaffirmed AAFT's continuing commitment to developing creative talent, with the new students joining a legacy shaped by 34 years of learning, artistic exploration and professional ambition. Later Dr Marwah honoured Dr Bharat Sharma with life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT.
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