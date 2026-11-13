​​Colliers Brokers Sale Of Surfside Marina Near Houston, TX​

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 10:23 am - ​​31.17-acre Gulf Coast marina offers diversified storage, recreational and service amenities with significant value-add potential​

Colliers has arranged the sale of Surfside Marina, a 31.17-acre marina property in Surfside Beach, Texas, to Morningstar Properties, LLC. Located at 827 Gulf Road, the marina is approximately 65 miles south of downtown Houston.

Andrew Cantor, Matt Putnam and Dan Grovatt of Colliers, who specialize in leisure property advisory, represented the seller, VIP Marinas. The buyer was not represented by a broker.

“VIP Marinas doesn't sell assets often, so it was very important for us to create a positive situation for our employees and our marina members,” said Austin Cameron, co-owner, founder, and CEO of VIP Marinas.“The process Colliers ran was incredibly successful in getting maximum exposure in the market and allowed us to make an informed decision with that in mind. The competitive sale process also provided us with a true market value for the asset and created a win-win deal for both buyer and seller.”

Surfside Marina has two adjacent campuses totaling 31.17 acres, including a 29.57-acre main campus and a 1.60-acre secondary campus known as Barn C / Gulf Coast Marina, acquired in 2021. The property features 312 indoor dry storage racks, 38 wet slips, indoor and outdoor trailer storage for more than 80 trailers, 69 secure storage lockers and 20 RV pads with full utility hookups.

There is also space for the buyer to add 2,000 square feet of retail space, which was previously occupied by a boat dealership.

“Surfside Marina has demonstrated steady operational growth and offers an opportunity to further enhance its performance through additional development,” said Putnam, senior vice president at Colliers.“The existing footprint provides the potential to add retail space and construct another dry storage barn, adding rack capacity and creating another avenue for revenue growth.”

Given its proximity to downtown Houston, Surfside Marina benefits from its position within one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas. Surfside Beach serves as a key Gulf access point for Houston-area boaters, offering closer water access to deep offshore fishing grounds compared to Galveston, Texas. With marina supply constrained throughout the Houston-Galveston corridor, the property is well positioned to benefit from continued boating demand and long-term appreciation.

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $6.1 billion in annual revenues, 28,000 professionals, and $110 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers.