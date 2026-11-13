Town Square Perry Hall Honors National Family Caregivers Month With Critical Dementia Safety Tips

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 11:34 am - Adult day center shares practical home safety tips and respite support to help caregivers navigate the challenges of caring for loved ones with dementia

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 12, 2026) - November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the tremendous dedication and significant stress experienced by more than 50 million Americans who provide unpaid support to aging parents, spouses, children or friends with significant health needs, including Alzheimer's and dementia.

To help support caregivers, Town Square Perry Hall, an adult enrichment center serving seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia, is sharing vital safety tips to help local families prevent risky behaviors associated with cognitive decline.

"Caregiving is an act of profound love, but the constant vigilance it requires can lead to severe burnout, especially as cognitive decline introduces unpredictable risks, like wandering," said Keyonna Jordan, director of operations and programming at Town Square Perry Hall. "We want to empower families in our community with the knowledge to recognize warning signs and put preventative measures in place.”

For families caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia, everyday routines can present changing safety challenges. Practical steps to address wandering, household hazards and falls include:

.Prevent wandering. Keep exterior doors locked and consider door alarms or chimes. Ensure the individual carries identification or always wears a medical alert bracelet and keep a recent photograph available in case the person becomes lost. Monitor for triggers such as boredom, searching for a familiar person, hunger or needing to use the restroom.

.Prevent falls and injuries. Remove clutter, loose rugs and electrical cords from walkways and ensure adequate lighting, especially in hallways, bathrooms and stairways. Install grab bars in bathrooms and handrails on stairs and encourage the use of prescribed mobility aids.

.Practice medication safety. Store medications in a secure location, use pill organizers and maintain a medication schedule. Supervise medication administration when needed.

.Maintain a calm environment. Follow a consistent daily routine and reduce excessive noise and distractions. Provide simple, clear instructions. Approach the person calmly and offer reassurance.

.Monitor for health changes. Watch for signs of illness, pain, dehydration or increased confusion and report significant changes to healthcare providers promptly.

.Be prepared for emergencies. Keep emergency contact information readily accessible and maintain an up-to-date list of medications and medical conditions. Have an emergency plan and share it with family members and caregivers.

Alongside these home safety measures, reliable support and regular breaks can help caregivers manage the demands of providing daily care. The physical and emotional toll on family caregivers can be overwhelming, and oftentimes the caregiver's health suffers as a result.

Town Square Perry Hall provides care for people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), in a day center environment, allowing caregivers the opportunity to rest, work or recharge, while their loved ones spend the day in a secure, highly supervised environment designed to foster engagement and comfort.

Town Square Perry Hall features a multi-tiered safety and security design built specifically for seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and cognitive needs. The center is a locked unit with a 7-to-1 staff-to-member ratio. Staff also walks through the center every 30 minutes to identify and account for members who are not participating in group activities.

Town Square Perry Hall will partner with the Baltimore County Police Department for a caregiver social on Dec. 14, where they'll share information about Project Lifesaver, which is a free, specialized search-and-rescue service managed by the Baltimore County Police Department in partnership with Project Lifesaver International. A representative from the Alzheimer's Association Maryland Chapter will also be in attendance.

The event is open to the public. Space is limited; please RSVP to [email protected].

The state of Maryland has also put in place proactive measures to support vulnerable residents. The LEAD Act, which became effective on Oct. 1, mandates entrance-level and in-service training for law enforcement on autism, dementia and non-apparent disabilities. It also directs the health department to maintain a centralized safety-planning and resource webpage for families.

About Town Square Perry Hall

Located at 9708 Belair Road in Baltimore, Town Square Perry Hall is an adult enrichment center serving seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia, and adults in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) community, while providing daily respite to families and caregivers. The center is uniquely designed like a vintage-style town, creating a comforting and nostalgic environment where members can provide meaningful care, engagement and socialization. For more information, visit