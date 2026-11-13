MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 1:02 pm - Find Marbella offers a free search for buyers considering a retirement home, a longer stay or a related purchase in Marbella and on the nearby coast, from around 250,000. It is not an estate agency and holds no seller mandate.

Retirement on the Costa del Sol is often planned over months, not as a single weekend of viewings. Find Marbella provides a free buyer-side property search for that kind of decision, as well as for other purchase plans in Marbella and along the coast, from around €250,000. The service is not an estate agency. It does not hold a stock of homes and it does not represent sellers. It does not give legal, tax or pension advice. Those questions stay with the professionals the buyer appoints.

The first document is a brief. The buyer sets out area, type of property, budget, timing and priorities - for example a wish to be near services, a preference for a single-level home, or a limit on community charges, if those points matter. That brief is set against agencies and developers the team already works with. A reply typically comes in about 24 hours and is kept short, with a stated reason for every home that appears. If the brief does not yet meet the market, the service says so. That reading can be more useful, at an early stage, than a long set of photographs that do not fit.

A presentation to an agency takes place only if the buyer agrees. Contact details are not forwarded automatically. There is no charge to the buyer and no requirement to continue. If, after an introduction, the purchase is completed, Find Marbella receives a referral fee funded by the holding agency's commission. The property's price is not marked up.

The search can include La Zagaleta or Sierra Blanca, the Golden Mile, Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús, or San Pedro de Alcántara, Benahavís, Estepona and Marbella East, among other areas, and may consider villas, apartments, penthouses, townhouses and new builds. Properties shared privately may be looked at when they are available and relevant. That does not guarantee an off-market result and does not reserve a particular home.

The service will not arrange a rental or accept a seller's mandate. Anyone retiring in Spain, or buying with a longer stay in mind, still appoints a Spanish property lawyer who is independent of Find Marbella. The service is also used by buyers in Britain, in the Nordic countries, in Germany, or in the Dutch and Belgian markets, and by people already living in Spain who are planning a move, a holiday home or a purchase as an investment. The brief can be adjusted if health, budget or preferred area changes. There is no exclusivity.

Further information, without a paid keyword link, is on the retirement page at this address:

((A retirement brief deserves a short, honest answer, including the answer that the current budget and area do not yet fit,)) says Reshad Fallah, founder of Find Marbella.

Planning of this kind is often shared with family members who will use the house at different times of year. The brief can record that shared use, so the short list is not built around a single weekend visit. It can also record a wish to keep a foothold in another country, or a plan to spend longer seasons on the coast after a first year of shorter stays. Find Marbella treats those points as search criteria. It does not turn them into a forecast of prices or of rental income, and it does not recommend a purchase as a financial product. The later legal and tax work remains with the lawyer and, if needed, with other advisers the buyer chooses.

Buyers who want the same process for a non-retirement brief - a relocation, a holiday home, or a purchase considered as an investment - can use the same service. The short-list method does not change. What changes is the brief itself. The public website for a retirement-oriented enquiry is the address already given; the general site is

About Find Marbella

Find Marbella, Marbella (Spain). Press contact: [email protected] -