MENAFN - GetNews)Davis Fountain has completed the on-site construction work for the Ethiopia National Palace Music Fountain project in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Davis Fountain's technical team travelled to Ethiopia to take part in the installation and construction work. For an overseas fountain project, supplying equipment is only one part of the work. The equipment must be installed in line with the site conditions, and the different parts of the system need to be connected and coordinated on site. This stage requires practical communication between the technical team and the people involved in the local project. At the Ethiopia National Palace, the work was carried out with support and cooperation from the local government departments.

On-Site Installation and Construction

After arriving at the project site, Davis Fountain's technical team took part in the installation of fountain equipment, pipeline connections and electrical control cabinets. The team carried out the on-site construction work in coordination with the project conditions, checking equipment positions, pipeline connections and control cabinet installation as the work progressed Fountain construction is not simply a matter of placing equipment in position. For clients researching a Music Fountain installation, this stage shows why on-site engineering work matters as much as the equipment supplied. The layout prepared during the design and production stages has to be implemented at the site, where actual construction conditions may require careful coordination. Pipeline routes, equipment positions, electrical control cabinet locations and available installation space all need to be considered together. Proper coordination of these elements helps ensure that the fountain equipment and control system are installed according to the project requirements project also involved cooperation with local government departments. Their participation provided support for the on-site work and helped the teams coordinate during construction. Davis Fountain appreciates this cooperation, which was an important part of carrying out the project in Ethiopia. Working on an overseas site requires more than technical knowledge; it also depends on clear communication and coordination with local parties.

Technical Support for an Overseas Fountain Project

Davis Fountain's role extended beyond manufacturing and supplying fountain equipment. By sending its technical team to the project site, the company was directly involved in the installation and construction stage. This allowed the team to work with the actual site conditions and coordinate the equipment installation and pipeline connections as part of the wider project approach is important for clients planning an overseas fountain installation or a wider Music Fountain project. The design, equipment production and on-site installation need to be considered as connected stages rather than separate tasks. Early coordination helps ensure that the equipment supplied is suitable for the project requirements and that the installation work can proceed in an organized way more than 30 years of experience in fountain engineering, Davis Fountain provides services covering fountain design, equipment manufacturing, control cabinet production, music programming, overseas installation and commissioning. The company works on customized waterscape projects for public spaces, commercial developments, hotels and cultural tourism destinations. Its experience in different project environments supports coordination from equipment preparation through to work at the installation site.

Completing the Site Work in Ethiopia

The completion of on-site construction at the Ethiopia National Palace marks an important stage in the project. It reflects the joint effort of Davis Fountain's technical team and the local parties involved in the work. For Davis Fountain, overseas projects are built through both engineering execution and cooperation on the ground. The Ethiopia National Palace project is another example of the company's involvement beyond equipment supply, bringing its technical support to the project site and working with local partners to carry out the installation work.

About Us

Davis Fountain is a professional music fountain and dancing fountain manufacturer and waterscape system solution provider serving commercial real estate, cultural tourism, and large-scale night show projects. We deliver one-stop solutions from concept design to final project delivery.