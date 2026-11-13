Ethiopia National Palace Receives Advanced Music Fountain Equipment Production

MENAFN - GetNews)Davis Fountain has completed the equipment production for the Ethiopia National Palace musical fountain project. The manufacturing work covered Stainless Steel Fountain components, connecting pipes, and electrical control cabinets, all prepared according to the project's design requirements. As a project involving multiple fountain effects, the equipment needed to be prepared as part of a coordinated system. The production stage was an important step in getting the project ready for its next phase.

Stainless Steel Fountain Components and Pipe Fabrication

The fountain system includes 21 Fountain Nozzle s, 3 water pumps, 21 DMX512 underwater LED lights, and 18 sets of ultrasonic fog generators. Among the production work, stainless steel components and connecting pipes were an important part of the equipment preparation. The workshop team carried out the fabrication and processing of the fountain components, preparing the parts required for the designed water effects a customized Musical Fountain Project, equipment dimensions and configurations need to follow the engineering drawings. Each component must be prepared to match its intended position within the overall fountain layout. These manufacturing details may not always be visible in the final fountain show, but they are part of the work behind a properly prepared fountain system.

Electrical Control Cabinet Production

Alongside the mechanical equipment, Davis Fountain also completed the production of the electrical control cabinets for the project. The control cabinet is an important part of the fountain system, housing the electrical equipment required for fountain operation. Its production involves cabinet assembly and electrical wiring according to the project requirements this project, the control equipment was prepared alongside the fountain components rather than treated as a separate supply item. This helped keep the mechanical and electrical equipment within the same project production scope.

Equipment Production for an Overseas Fountain Project

Davis Fountain is a China-based Musical Fountain manufacturer with more than 30 years of industry experience. Our work covers fountain design, equipment manufacturing, control cabinet production, music programming, and overseas project installation and commissioning Ethiopia National Palace project is another example of our work in preparing customized fountain equipment for an overseas project. From stainless steel component fabrication to electrical control cabinet production, each part of the manufacturing process contributes to the equipment required for the complete fountain system. With the equipment production completed, Davis Fountain has finished another important stage of the Ethiopia National Palace Musical Fountain Project.

About Us

Davis Fountain is a professional music fountain and dancing fountain manufacturer and waterscape system solution provider serving commercial real estate, cultural tourism, and large-scale night show projects. We deliver one-stop solutions from concept design to final project delivery.