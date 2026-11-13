Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory Shares A Message Of Faith, Prayer, And Spiritual Encouragement In“LISTEN WITH YOUR HEART”

MENAFN - GetNews)"The official cover of LISTEN WITH YOUR HEART by Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory. The inspirational book combines Christian poetry, prayers, and spiritual reflections that encourage faith, compassion, and personal growth."Author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory brings her inspirational work LISTEN WITH YOUR HEART to readers through a new eBook edition. Combining Christian poetry, prayer, and personal reflections, the book explores faith, compassion, perseverance, and spiritual growth while encouraging readers to find strength and meaning in everyday life.

Cheyenne, Wyoming - November 13, 2026 - Author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory shares an uplifting message of faith, hope, and spiritual understanding through her book, Listen With Your Heart. Available in an eBook edition published by Conquest Literary Media, the collection brings together Christian poetry, heartfelt prayers, affirmations, and reflections that encourage readers to approach life's challenges with compassion, perseverance, and trust in God.

Through accessible language and spiritually centered messages, Platt-Gregory explores the importance of maintaining faith during difficult circumstances while recognizing the value of gratitude, forgiveness, and meaningful human connections.

The book offers readers an opportunity to reflect on their spiritual journeys and consider how prayer, personal understanding, and compassion can shape everyday decisions.

Finding Strength Through Faith and Prayer

In a world where personal challenges and uncertainties often test one's sense of direction, Listen With Your Heart emphasizes the importance of remaining grounded in faith.

Through a combination of poetry, prayers, and spiritual reflections, Platt-Gregory encourages readers to seek wisdom beyond immediate circumstances and recognize the strength that comes from trust in God.

The collection approaches Christian spirituality through familiar experiences and meaningful observations, creating opportunities for readers to examine their beliefs and strengthen their connection to prayer.

Rather than presenting faith as an abstract concept, the book connects spiritual principles to everyday experiences, highlighting the significance of patience, understanding, and perseverance.

Poetry That Speaks to the Heart

One of the defining qualities of Listen With Your Heart is its combination of poetic expression and Christian encouragement.

Platt-Gregory uses poetry to explore themes of personal responsibility, forgiveness, compassion, gratitude, and spiritual renewal.

The collection also incorporates affirmations and prayer-centered reflections, providing readers with different ways to contemplate their faith and personal experiences.

Its accessible style makes the work suitable for individual reflection, devotional reading, and readers interested in inspirational Christian literature.

Through these messages, the author encourages individuals to recognize that spiritual growth often begins with a willingness to reflect, listen, and approach others with greater understanding.

Encouraging Reflection Across Generations

While the book is rooted in Christian beliefs, its discussions of kindness, perseverance, gratitude, and compassion address experiences familiar to readers at different stages of life.

The collection invites readers to consider how personal attitudes and daily choices influence relationships, emotional resilience, and spiritual well-being.

Its combination of shorter poetic passages and prayerful reflections creates opportunities for both thoughtful reading and personal contemplation.

For readers seeking encouragement during difficult moments or looking to strengthen their daily spiritual practices, Listen With Your Heart offers a perspective centered on faith, understanding, and the importance of listening with an open heart.

A Continuing Message of Hope and Spiritual Understanding

At the center of Listen With Your Heart is an invitation to recognize the importance of faith in everyday living.

Through her poetry and reflections, Platt-Gregory emphasizes that meaningful understanding often develops through patience, prayer, and personal reflection.

The book encourages readers to appreciate life's blessings, remain hopeful during adversity, and extend compassion toward others.

With the availability of an eBook edition, readers can explore these messages through digital reading platforms.

About the Author

Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory is an author and poet whose writing focuses on Christian faith, spiritual reflection, and personal encouragement.

Through Listen With Your Heart, she shares poetry, prayers, and reflections that explore the relationship between faith and everyday life.

Her work seeks to encourage readers to deepen their spiritual understanding, maintain hope through challenging circumstances, and recognize the importance of compassion and gratitude.

Book Information

Book Title: Listen With Your Heart

Author: Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory

Publisher: Conquest Literary Media

Genre: Christian Poetry / Inspirational and Religious Literature

Format: eBook

eBook Edition Date: November 4, 2026

Availability: Amazon and participating digital book retailers

Amazon Book Link: