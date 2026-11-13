Friday In Islam: A Day Of Special Prayers, Blessings And Forgiveness

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Friday holds a special significance and virtue in Islam. It is regarded as the most blessed day of the week. For Muslims, it is a special opportunity to worship Allah, remember Him, offer prayers and seek His countless blessings and mercy.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that the best day on which the sun rises is Friday. On this day, Prophet Adam (AS) was created, admitted into Paradise and later sent out of it. The Day of Judgment will also take place on a Friday. (Sahih Muslim)

There is also a blessed hour on Friday during which Allah Almighty accepts the prayers of His servants. The Hadith encourages Muslims to seek this special moment, particularly during Friday prayers and after the Asr prayer.

In the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty commands: "When the call to prayer is made on Friday, hasten towards the remembrance of Allah and leave off trade." (Surah Al-Jumu'ah: 9)

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The Hadith also highlights the special virtues of taking a bath on Friday, maintaining cleanliness, applying perfume, arriving early at the mosque, listening attentively and silently to the sermon, and offering the Friday prayer.

The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said that whoever takes a bath on Friday, observes cleanliness and listens silently to the sermon will have their sins forgiven from one Friday to the next. (Sahih Bukhari)

Friday is an excellent opportunity for Muslims to improve their worship, pray to Allah Almighty, seek forgiveness through repentance and increase their good deeds. Muslims should make special efforts to remember Allah and engage in worship to benefit from the blessings and virtues of this blessed day.

