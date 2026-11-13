Pakistan And India Set For High-Stakes Under-19 Asia Cup Final

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 will see traditional rivals Pakistan and India face each other in Oman tomorrow (Saturday). Both teams secured their places in the title clash after winning their respective semi-finals.

Pakistan qualified for the final after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final.

In the second semi-final, India booked their place in the final with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

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Pakistan are the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the tournament. In last year's final, played in Dubai on December 21, Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to lift the Under-19 Asia Cup title. Sameer Minhas played a remarkable innings of 172 runs in that match.

The two teams will once again face each other in the final, with Pakistan aiming to defend their title and India looking to become champions.

The final will be played in Al Amerat, Oman, and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time.