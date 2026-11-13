First Four L-39 Skyfox Aircraft Could Be Delivered To Ukraine Next Year Czech FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said this in an interview on Czech television, according to Ukrinform.

"We personally negotiated with the Aero Vodochody plant to ensure that these aircraft are manufactured for Ukraine as a priority. Everything is fully ready on the Czech side. I personally tried to speed up the process," Macinka said, adding that Ukraine needs the aircraft to strengthen its air defenses, particularly to counter drones and cruise missiles.

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Prague is currently awaiting export licenses from partner countries for certain components and avionics, including those from Belgium, France and the United States, the diplomat said.

"Funding for the first four aircraft has already been secured," the minister said.

Macinka specified that the four aircraft could be delivered next year, with another eight to follow in 2028.

He said that in late July, the Czech Republic and Ukraine had approached 12 partner countries – Australia, Canada and ten European states – asking them to finance the purchase of the remaining 12 aircraft.

Commenting on the opposition of one of the ruling coalition partners, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party led by Tomio Okamura, to supplying military equipment to Kyiv, the diplomat noted that this was a commercial contract that would not involve any spending from the Czech state budget. Ukraine would purchase the aircraft using European funding.

"We are not allocating any money from the Czech budget for this. We have simply agreed with the manufacturer to give Ukraine's order priority," Macinka said.

He added that the deal would secure an order for the Czech manufacturer and generate tax revenue for the state budget. The contract is worth CZK 6-8 billion, he said.