Zelensky Meets With Witkoff And Kushner, Outlines Key Outcomes Of Abu Dhabi Talks
"First of all, we managed to unblock the trilateral meeting. It's very important, because it gives us hope that we will end this war. After this meeting, we will have another meeting, and each meeting has to deliver results and bring us closer to peace," Zelensky said.
He noted that the main outcome of the talks in the United Arab Emirates was the decision to exchange prisoners of war.
"As Steve and Jared told me, this will be the biggest prisoner-of-war exchange. Our guys, our soldiers, will come home. I am thankful to all out negotiators. This is a real result, and this is very important. First and foremost, of course, for the families, and for all of us, because people will come home to their families," he said.Read also: Witkoff, Kushner hope Europe will join next round of peace talks after meeting with Putin
According to Zelensky, progress was also made on the issue of Europe's participation in the negotiations.
"It is important that Europe be directly represented in the negotiating team at the next meeting. Europeans will have a voice at the negotiating table rather than taking part separately. This is important to us because the war is in Europe," Zelensky said.
The second day of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi on November 12.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
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