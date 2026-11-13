Russian Drone Hits Apartment Building In Rivne, Children Among Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rivne Region Governor Oleksandr Koval reported this on Telegram.

He said the fire broke out in two apartments, and emergency services were working at the scene.

"Five people have been reported injured so far. The city authorities are preparing to relocate residents," Koval said.

Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure, businesses and residential areas in Rivne region

He later specified that six people had been injured, including two children.

On November 9, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region.

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