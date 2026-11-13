Drone Debris Sparks Fire At Medical Facility In Kyiv
"A fire broke out at a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of falling UAV debris," the statement said.Read also: Car catches fire after drone crashes in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district – Klitschko
On November 12, Russian forces attacked an apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district with a drone, killing one person and injuring seven others.
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