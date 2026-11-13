Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Drone Debris Sparks Fire At Medical Facility In Kyiv


Date: 2026-11-13 12:06:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A fire broke out at a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of falling UAV debris," the statement said.

Read also: Car catches fire after drone crashes in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district – Klitschko

On November 12, Russian forces attacked an apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district with a drone, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN13112026000193011044ID1111955996


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search