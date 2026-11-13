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Salam: Israel Caused $512M In Environmental Losses


Date: 2026-11-13 12:06:26

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday that environmental damage caused by Israeli attacks exceeded $512 million in 2023 and 2024, with further losses recorded in 2026, as he addressed the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.

Salam stressed that Lebanon's environmental crisis must be viewed alongside the effects of successive wars and years of economic turmoil, which have damaged "infrastructure, agricultural land, forests and ecosystems.

He warned that the consequences would affect local communities and livelihoods for years, arguing that reconstruction must extend beyond housing and roads to include ecological rehabilitation and agricultural recovery.

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AzerNews

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