Belinda O'sullivan

Professor and Director of Research, Monash Rural Health, Monash University

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Belinda is a national and international rural health systems researcher with a focus on rural health workforce capacity building, access, quality and distribution.

Belinda did her PhD with the Medicine in Australia: Balancing Employment and Life Survey (MABEL), exploring rural outreach by specialist doctors.

She was the Chief Investigator of the Monash Medical School rural medical workforce tracking study, and produced six publications highlighting new evidence which has been used to support more investment in end to end rural medical training.

Belinda was the Director of Research and Evaluation in the Office of the National Rural Health Commissioner, consulting to inform Taskforce Advice about the National Rural Generalist Pathway to inform the Health Minister.

She led a WHO consultancy producing a Checklist for building rural health workforce in low and middle income countries (LMICs), which was translated into 13 languages and field tested with global stakeholders. She continues to work with the WHO as a Technical Adviser and contributor to evidence for implementing rural health workforce strategies.

Belinda has been CI of a range of Education Research Grants and government tenders to expand evidence about rural postgraduate medical training and professional support models. She led the statewide evaluation of the Victorian Rural Generalist Program, the national evaluation of the Remote Vocational Training Scheme and developed a GP-sector roadmap to support international medical graduates into rural careers.

She has extensive collaborative networks from concurrently holding roles in rural Primary Health Networks, government, peak agencies and rural clinical schools.

Belinda is the Director and Professor of Research at Monash Rural Health with a team who mentors and supervises rural health students and works with an array of rural stakeholders to answer critical questions for decision-making.

–present Professor and Director of Research, Monash University

2016 Monash University, PhD

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