Philippines Opens ASEAN Media Centre Ahead Of Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 13 (NNN-PNA) The Philippines formally opened the International Media Centre (IMC) on Friday, providing local and foreign journalists with a dedicated facility to cover the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Located at the World Trade Centre Metro Manila in Pasay City, the IMC will serve as the media's home base throughout the regional gathering scheduled on Nov. 15 to 17.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Lino Cayetano led the opening of the IMC, along with Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay and ASEAN 2026 National Organising Council Director-General Hellen de la Vega.

During the opening ceremony, Cayetano said the facility was designed to help journalists perform their duties efficiently and comfortably while offering them a glimpse of the Philippines' culture, industries and people.

“This place was built for you. This place was built so you can do your jobs, do it well, do it comfortably,” Cayetano said.

“To our guests, both Filipinos and foreign journalists, all of us here at the PCO and in government are here to serve, to help you do your jobs. Together, let's explain why our leaders are sitting across from each other at the table,” he added.

The facility is equipped with spaces for press briefings, news filing, and broadcast operations to support journalists covering the high-level meetings.

It also features an Experiential Pavilion showcasing Filipino culture, craftsmanship and local products, including coffee and food specialities from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Angara-Mathay said the Philippines' hosting of the ASEAN summit goes beyond facilitating diplomatic discussions, as it also provides an opportunity to showcase the country's culture, heritage, tourism destinations and local products.

She highlighted the IMC's experiential pavilion and invited foreign media delegates to experience Filipino hospitality, sample local cuisine and discover the country's tourism destinations and homegrown products.

“For the Department of Tourism, this means making the Philippines experience part of the summit itself, and we have brought that approach here to the International Media Centre,” she said.

Dela Vega, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of the IMC in ensuring effective media coverage of the regional gathering.

She said the facility reflects the government's commitment to providing journalists with the necessary workspace, technology, connectivity, and support services.

“I hope that our media partners will make the most of what the International Media Centre has to offer,” Dela Vega said.

She described journalists as an essential part of the Philippines' ASEAN chairship, underscoring their role as important partners in translating regional cooperation into stories that ordinary people can understand.

“This centre is our way of ensuring that our media partners have the tools to tell stories accurately, quickly, and effectively,” she said.

The Philippines, as ASEAN chair for 2026, will host the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, bringing together leaders of ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and shared priorities.

The gathering will serve as the culmination of the Philippines' yearlong ASEAN chairship.

--NNN-PNA