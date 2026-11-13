Sheikh Hasina Flags Surge In Attacks On Minorities, Deteriorating Law And Order In Bangladesh (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raised serious concerns over relentless attacks targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh, including incidents of violence involving their homes and places of worship.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said the situation had heightened fear among minority communities, with many families no longer feeling safe in the country.

“I am deeply concerned about what is happening to religious minorities in Bangladesh. Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of every faith are equal citizens of our country. They have the same right to live safely, practice their religion, and protect their families and property. Unfortunately, we continue to hear about attacks on minority communities, their homes and places of worship. Many families no longer feel secure,” she stated.

Referring to what she described as a“painful incident”, Hasina cited the case of jailed Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was denied parole by Bangladeshi authorities to meet his seriously ill mother but was granted only five hours of parole following her death to attend her funeral.

“Let me mention one painful incident. Chinmoy Krishna Das remained in prison while his mother was seriously ill. His family wanted him to see her before she died, but that did not happen. Only after her death was he granted five hours of parole to attend her funeral. During our government, we worked to maintain religious harmony. I wanted people of every religion to feel that Bangladesh was equally their home,” the former PM told IANS.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, also the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot, remains behind bars despite recently securing bail in two cases, with his release blocked by two other cases.

Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, and sent to jail the following day after a Chattogram court rejected his bail plea. His arrest triggered massive protests by the Hindu community in Bangladesh and across the globe.

India had also earlier voiced grave concern over Das's arrest, while repeatedly calling on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minority communities in the country.

Hasina urged the international community to take serious note of escalating atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

“The international community should pay close attention to what is happening. Attacks against minorities must be investigated impartially. Those responsible must face justice. Every citizen must receive equal protection under the law. Religious identity should never determine whether a person can live safely in their own country,” she said.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Hasina further voiced grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, citing extortion, mob violence and attacks on women and minorities.

She accused the Bangladeshi authorities of prioritising the prosecution of Awami League leaders and workers while neglecting the everyday concerns of ordinary citizens.

“Law and order is another major concern. Extortion, mob violence, and attacks on women and minorities continue to cause fear. People want security, employment, and the opportunity to live with dignity. Yet, the authorities appear more interested in prosecuting Awami League leaders and workers than in addressing these problems. They are neglecting our people,” Hasina stated.

“A government should be judged by how it treats its people and whether it can improve their lives. I believe Bangladesh needs to move away from political revenge and concentrate on the problems ordinary citizens are facing. That is what a responsible government should do,” she added.