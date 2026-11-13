'Longest 14 Hours Of My Life': Woman Stranded At Delhi Airport After Plans To Explore The City Were Foiled Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) A lengthy layover may seem like a blessing in disguise, allowing travellers to explore a city rather than spend hours waiting at the airport. For one passenger transiting through Delhi, a 14-hour stopover appeared to be the perfect chance to take a quick tour of the capital. However, her plans hit an unexpected hurdle when she realised she needed a visa to leave the airport, forcing her to find other ways to spend the long wait.

A woman identified as Brooke, according to her Instagram profile, was recently travelling from Hong Kong to London when she booked a flight with a 14-hour layover in Delhi. She assumed she could use the time between flights to explore the city. However, she ended up spending the extended stopover inside the airport.

In a video shared on social media through the account 'Followmytrackz', Brooke, a travel creator, said,“I booked a flight from Hong Kong to London with a 14-hour layover in Delhi because I thought it'd be so cool to just see it for the day." She added, "What I did not know until boarding my flight this morning is that even to do the day out of the airport on your layover, you still need a visa."

What was meant to be a day exploring Delhi instead turned into a lengthy wait at the airport.“I now have 14 hours stranded in Delhi airport, and I am about to just go and kill some time, I guess,” she continued.

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Rather than spend the entire time waiting for her next flight, Brooke decided to make the most of the facilities available at the airport. After discovering a massage parlour, she opted for some relaxation, saying she needed it after spending the previous night sleeping on the floor at Hong Kong airport.

She later shared details of the experience and how much it cost, describing the foot massage as "unreal". She revealed that she paid £32 (approximately ₹4,000) for a combination of foot-and-calf and back, shoulder and hip massages.

Shopping was next on her itinerary. With around six hours still to go before her connecting flight, the travel creator decided to browse the shops before taking a nap and grabbing something to eat.

The experience even left her wondering whether booking another flight for several hundred pounds would have been a better option than spending so many hours at the airport.

Social media users react

Social media users were quick to offer suggestions and comment on how Brooke spent her time at the airport. One user suggested that she pay for lounge access, while another praised her for making good use of the long wait. A third user commented, "I can kill 13 hours in Delhi."

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Another person shared a similar experience, saying, "The same thing happened to me. You can actually get a transit visa at the airport, but the people there are so clueless and unhelpful that I gave up, booked the hotel in the airport, and slept."

Another user commented,“Delhi domestic terminal is actually better than international with the refurbishment. I was stuck for 14 hours as well.”

Brooke's experience offers an important reminder for international travellers: a long layover does not automatically permit passengers to leave the airport. Those planning to explore a city during a stopover should check the destination country's visa and transit-entry requirements before booking their itinerary.