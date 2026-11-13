Mumbai Police File 82 Firs, Issue Notices To 110 For Bursting Firecrackers In Public Places During Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have taken action against people bursting firecrackers on roads and other public places during Diwali, registering 82 FIRs and issuing notices to 110 people for violating the rules between November 5 and 11.

Those facing police action include real estate developers, businessmen, doctors, working professionals, chemists, labourers, students, drivers and elderly people.

According to police data, the highest number of cases, 16, were registered at Malabar Hill Police Station, followed by 11 in Powai, seven in Gamdevi, six in Dharavi, five each in Mahim and Shivaji Park, and four each in Bandra and Kurar.

Meanwhile, three cases each were registered in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, Pant Nagar and Vikhroli; two each in Dadar, Sahar and Shahu Nagar; and one each in Azad Maidan, Kalachowki, Mankhurd, MRA Marg, MIDC and Nehru Nagar.

The action follows an order issued by the Bombay High Court in September, banning the use of firecrackers, fireworks, rockets, laser lights and high-intensity beams on public roads, pathways and other public places between October 6 and December 4. The Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are enforcing the order.

Additionally, the BMC and the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority have separately prohibited rockets and aerial firecrackers in the city from November 9 to 25.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan, action is being taken against those violating the restrictions. The Mumbai Police Commissioner's order also prohibits the use of loudspeakers, sound-amplifying devices, music bands and aerial firecrackers during processions.

In one incident, the Azad Maidan Police registered an FIR against Avinash Saha (34), a driver, for allegedly setting off three rockets in Kalbadevi. According to the police, the rockets hit passing vehicles and the wall of a building.

In Bandra, action was taken against Pushkaraj Singh (24) for bursting firecrackers despite receiving two warnings. Jitendra Yadav (25), a chemist in Malabar Hill, and Shreyas Kirkar (19), a student in Powai, were also arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers in violation of the restrictions.