Bigg Boss 20: Is Scout OP Eliminated After Pushing Yung DSA? Bigg Boss Announces Strict Punishments

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 has shown what happens to Scout OP after his fight with Yung DSA. Although fans had been expecting him to be evicted, Bigg Boss has announced that Scout OP will face some heavy punishment. This has caused some drama inside the house between them, who were previously close friends.

Bigg Boss Announces Heavy Punishments For Scout OP

During the captaincy challenge there was a fight between Scout and Yung which lead to Bigg Boss having to stop the activity. Later Yung spoke to Bigg Boss about how difficult it was to hold his anger.

Yung explained that he actively tried not to fight back as he didn't want to let his mother down. He further told, now he has got the clarity of his relationship with Scout and can't tolerate to stay any longer with him in this house.

Bigg Boss liked this and confirmed that it was Scout's fault.

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Instead of evicting Scout, Bigg Boss announced that he will have to face several punishments. These include being nominated for the rest of the season, losing the chance to become captain and losing his lifeline. The challenge has also been cancelled.

Scout OP's Friendship With Yung DSA Falls Apart

After the heated fight between Scout and Yung during the captaincy task, other members of the house asked Scout to accept his mistake and apologize to Yung. However, Yung was still not ready to be friends again after all that had happened.

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A follow up promo shows him cutting his hair after another intense argument with Love Gill. He can also be seen crying which has worried his housemates.

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What Happens Next In Bigg Boss 20?

Although Scout has not been evicted, he has been nominated for the rest of the season meaning his place in the game could be at risk. Without captaincy chances it will be interesting to see how he copes.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream every day at 9pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30pm on Colors TV.