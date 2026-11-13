Strategy Stock Falls 5% After MSCI Removal, Bitcoin Slump Hits

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Shares of Michael Saylor's Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, slid sharply on Thursday, falling 6.49% to close at $114.41. The move came a day after MSCI confirmed that Strategy would be removed from its global equity indexes, while broader crypto markets also weakened.

MSCI said Strategy would be excluded from its global equity benchmarks following the Nov. 30 market close-an adjustment that can prompt selling by funds designed to track those indexes. JPMorgan has previously estimated that the removal could translate into about $2.8 billion in selling pressure across index-related flows.

Strategy's stock dropped 6.49% to $114.41 on Thursday following MSCI's confirmation of its index removal. MSCI's change takes effect after the Nov. 30 market close, potentially forcing index-tracking funds to rebalance. JPMorgan previously projected around $2.8 billion in selling pressure tied to the exclusion. Market weakness aligned with a broader sell-off in crypto, with Bitcoin down about 4.3% over 24 hours at the time of reporting. Industry commentary suggests index exclusion could help clarify how Bitcoin treasury businesses are classified versus traditional operating companies.

Key takeawaysMSCI's decision and the mechanics behind potential selling

According to MSCI's confirmation, Strategy will be removed from MSCI's global equity indexes after the Nov. 30 market close. For investors, the key implication is operational: index benchmarks influence portfolio composition, and many passive or rules-based funds must mirror those benchmarks as they change.

That structural dependence is why JPMorgan's earlier estimate matters. In prior analysis, the bank suggested the exclusion could create roughly $2.8 billion in selling pressure-an amount that reflects both direct index tracking and the broader trading activity that often follows benchmark reconstitutions.

The timing also helps explain the stock's move. Strategy's decline on Thursday did not occur in isolation; it landed right after MSCI's confirmation and coincided with risk-off pressure across crypto markets.

Why some observers say the ruling could narrow“unintended” Bitcoin exposure

Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Network, told Cointelegraph that MSCI's decision may help distinguish Bitcoin treasury companies from traditional operating businesses. His argument centers on how passive investors gain exposure.

Kirkley said that index inclusion effectively gave ordinary investors leveraged Bitcoin exposure-through equity benchmark holdings-without explicitly choosing that risk. In his view, MSCI's move“just fixed that,” by reducing indirect cryptocurrency-linked exposure inside broad index funds.

He also raised a classification question: whether Bitcoin treasury companies should be treated alongside conventional operating businesses for index purposes in the first place. In other words, the debate isn't only about trading flows-it's about what kind of economic activity an index is actually representing.

Strategy's response: it challenged the rationale and downplayed the share exposure

Strategy previously addressed MSCI's proposed framework in a response dated Aug. 31. In that filing, Strategy argued that the index changes were not neutral technical revisions, but instead a pretext aimed at digital asset treasury companies. The company also attempted to limit concern over potential financial impact.

Strategy stated that MSCI-linked funds held approximately 13 million of its shares, representing around 3.1% of its basic shares outstanding. While this does not remove the possibility of volatility-especially around index rebalancing windows-it does signal that Strategy viewed the direct benchmark-related footprint as relatively limited.

That matters for interpretation. Even when the immediate share of holdings by index-linked funds is modest, the market can still react strongly if investors anticipate forced selling, hedge adjustments, or broader sentiment effects as the exclusion becomes visible.

Crypto weakness adds another layer to Strategy's stock move

Strategy's share drop also reflected a wider decline in crypto markets. At 4:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, Bitcoin was trading near $71,340, down 4.3% over the preceding 24 hours, based on CoinGecko data. CoinGecko also showed total cryptocurrency market capitalization falling 3% to approximately $2.49 trillion.

That broader sell-off provides context for why a stock tied closely to investor attention around Bitcoin treasury exposure might underperform on the same day. Even though MSCI's decision is an equity-market catalyst, crypto market momentum often influences the sentiment and positioning of investors who track Strategy as a proxy for Bitcoin-related exposure.

For readers, the interaction between equity index mechanics and crypto market risk is the practical takeaway. Investors reacting to MSCI-driven rebalancing may be doing so at the same time they reprice exposure to Bitcoin's near-term outlook.

Going forward, market participants will likely watch how index-related selling plays out around the Nov. 30 cutoff and whether crypto market conditions stabilize or deteriorate. The classification debate-how Bitcoin treasury businesses should be treated relative to operating firms-may also shape future index decisions and the degree of indirect cryptocurrency exposure available through mainstream equity benchmarks.

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